Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Late Mom: 'Feels Very Raw'

Jennifer Love Hewitt is marking a devastating anniversary.

Ten years after the death of her mother, Patricia Hewitt, the 9-1-1 star, 43, shared a lengthy Instagram tribute to her "best friend."

"Someone told me after losing my mom that the first year would feel impossible, the years after would build strength in me and then the 10 year mark would be an open wound all over again," she wrote on June 12, drawing supportive comments from friends and fans. "Because it would feel insane to have been without her that long. They were right. Today feels very raw."

Hewitt continued, "I will never forget not making it to say goodbye. I will never forget walking into her house that day and hoping somehow she would come around the corner, waking up the day after praying it was all a bad dream.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Jennifer Love Hewitt | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

"The countless times I called her by accident when something good or bad happened because I forgot she couldn't pick up. I am proud of the way I've handled grief. But I wish it wasn't so painful."

The star, who is also known for her roles on Ghost Whisperer and Party of Five, also reflected on her mother's legacy.

"Today I will celebrate her because I know she helped me build my family," wrote Hewitt, who is mom to kids Autumn James, 9, Atticus James, who turns 7 on June 24, and Aidan James, 9 months, with husband Brian Hallisay.

"My incredible children and a wonderful man who helps me everyday create our little unit. She knew it's all I ever wanted," the star wrote. "And I know she is with us everyday. I will eat and drink her favorite things today. The kids and I will look at pics of Mimi and all her adventures and I will feel so grateful that she was mine if only for awhile. I love you mama. Always and forever."