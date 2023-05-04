Jennifer Lopez Weighs In on 'Vanderpump Rules' Drama, Says She'd 'Walk Out' If She Were Ariana Madix

Jennifer Lopez is putting herself in the shoes of Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix.

On Thursday's episode of The View, Lopez weighed in on the drama surrounding Madix's ex Tom Sandoval's affair Raquel Leviss that broke up the Bravo couple's nine-year relationship.

When asked by co-host Whoopi Goldberg if she watched the Bravo show, Lopez said she doesn't "watch it regularly or anything" but is familiar with it.

Joy Behar then pressed her about what she would do if "your friend was getting with your husband."

"Oh! Is that what's happening on Vanderpump Rules? Jesus Christ," responded Lopez, 53.

Sunny Hostin explained, "That's what's happening. And they've been living together for 10 years."

"Would you be violent or would you be rational?" asked Behar.

"I think I'd just walk out. Just walk out," said Lopez. "You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know! That's all the info that you need."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The comment comes just days after the VPR season 10 finale teaser gave fans got a more in-depth look at how Madix, 37, reacted after learning about Sandoval and Leviss's affair in early March.

In the clip, Madix and the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, 40, had a heated confrontation, with him telling her: "Me and Raquel became like really good friends."

"I don't give up a f--- about f---ing Raquel," responds a fuming Madix. "Your friendship is f---ing bulls---. "

"Not it's not!" Sandoval shoots back, adding, "You know everything."

Later in the clip, Madix tells her ex, "I regret ever loving you."

PEOPLE confirmed Sandoval and Madix had broken up on March 3. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss, 28, was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix, who posted her own statement on Instagram on March 16.

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met," she wrote. "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Noting that she was still "reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she added an implied warning: "what doesn't kill me better run."

