Jennifer Lopez Receives Surprise Visit from Alex Rodriguez in Hilarious Saturday Night Live Skit

Jennifer Lopez pulled off many surprises while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Lopez, 50, kicked off the NBC sketch comedy series’ episode with an opening monologue revolving around the amazing year she’s been having, including her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, her hit film Hustlers, and the return of her iconic green Versace dress at the Milan fashion show.

“This year, I gotta be honest, I have been so blessed,” said Lopez. “First off, I got what every girl from the Bronx dreamed of: proposed to by a Yankee. I had the biggest movie opening that I’ve ever had, that included a lap dance from Cardi B. I went on a sold-out tour, and I slayed the MET Gala. And that’s not a brag. A doctor diagnosed it on the spot as a fourth-degree slay.”

“I am about to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show,” she continued. “I walked the runway in Milan for the first time wearing a dress I wore 20 years ago. Some people said I look better now than I did then, and I’m not bragging, that’s just gossip. And what else? Oh yea, I had a big birthday. I turned 50!”

“Seriously, what I really want to say to everyone watching out there, is the best is yet to come,” Lopez said. “People try to write you off. Look at me. They tried to count me out so many times. But I’m still here. I’m like a little roach. You think I’m gone for good, maybe you haven’t seen me in a few months, but you go to get a glass of water in the middle of the night and boom, I got an album.”

The “Medicine” singer then performed alongside the Radio City Rockettes to “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” To cap off the performance, Lopez ripped off her black and white tuxedo to show off the green Versace dress that she first debuted at the Grammy Awards in 2000.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In one segment during the show, Lopez played a lovestruck version of herself falling for Pete Davidson‘s recurring character, Chad, the clumsy PA on Lopez’s tour.

As Lopez fawns over Chad while conflicted about her engagement to Rodriguez, the former MLB star makes a surprise appearance just as the two are about to lock lips.

“I hope you’re happy,” says Rodriguez, while holding flowers, as he walks away. Lopez then calls things off with Chad and tells him he needs to leave the tour, to which he hilariously responds “Okay.”

As the year ends, Lopez’s SNL hosting gig adds to a long list of her incredible highlights from 2019.

“It just shows you that dreams come true,” Lopez told PEOPLE for last week’s cover, when she and three other stars were named PEOPLE’s People of the Year. “But you have to work at it and not give up. The key is the not giving up part. For me, it’s not a choice. You can’t stop.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Miller Mobley

“It’s been blessings on blessings on blessings,” she added.

Lopez, who calls being mom to her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, her “number 1 job,” noted: “I feel more confident and at peace with who I am and more aware of what I bring to the table, but that was a huge journey.”

Nowadays, the biggest hurdle for Lopez may just be finding time to relish her success and the year’s accolades. “I’m trying to take a deep breath and enjoy this moment!”