Jennifer Lawrence Calls Erika Girardi 'Evil' While Dismissing 'Boring' Season of 'RHOBH'

Jennifer Lawrence has made it no secret that she is a Housewives superfan, but the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and Erika Girardi, one of its stars — has her less than impressed.

The Oscar-winning actress didn't hold back about the Bravo series over the weekend, when Variety asked her thoughts on season 12 while at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her latest film Causeway.

"My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring," Lawrence, 32, told the outlet. "And I think that Erika is evil."

"I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP," Lawrence added of the reality star.

Erika, 51, has been in the hot seat on RHOBH for the past two seasons, as her costars questioned the details surrounding the cases against her estranged husband and former attorney Tom Girardi, who has been sued for allegedly embezzling settlement funds intended for clients whose loved ones died in a 2018 plane crash.

The "XXPEN$IVE" singer has long denied any wrongdoing, but during the most recent episode that aired Sept. 7, was accused of lacking "empathy" towards Tom's alleged victims after she said she would not be handing over to them a pair of $750,000 earrings she was gifted by Tom 15 year prior until the courts asked her to.

"There is a place to make people whole and it is in a court of law, not in the court of public opinion," Erika told Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff of the jewelry items, which the plaintiffs's attorneys have argued in a civil lawsuit were paid for by Tom from money he alleged stole from their clients. "You're not letting the legal process play out."

"The law matters and if you don't understand that, you're an amateur, and get the f--- out," she added. "Just because someone alleges that you did s---, you're going to throw your hands up and say, 'I did! Oh my God, I feel so bad! People are thinking I'm terrible!' Hold on a f---ing minute. That's one side of the story. Let's tell the other f---ing side."

She went on to argue that the class action suits have yet to be proven. "I'm not saying I don't feel for the potential victims," Erika said. "I understand that these people have passed away and I feel terrible about that. We need to find out what did or did not happen to their settlement money. That is a different fight."

Erika Girardi. Amy Sussman/Getty

Still, Erika's costars weren't on her side. "For two decades, Erika was living this lavish lifestyle off the backs of these victims," Beauvais said in confessional. "Even if Erika is innocent, her refusing to give anything back is beyond me."

Added Kyle Richards in her own interview: "If it were me in her shoes, I would be making a statement about how I do care about the victims and please be patient with the process… something along those lines."

"I don't give a f--- about anybody else but me!" Erika said to the group after the victims were once again brought up." Why am I catching the sins of somebody that I divorced? They're not my victims. ... I've been a wife that's been left in ruins."

Erika and Tom Girardi. Jerritt Clark/Getty; Steve Eichner/Sipa

Since the episode was filmed, Erika was ordered to return the earrings, a process that remains ongoing. A judge has also ruled that Erika had no knowledge of her estranged husband's alleged financial crimes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.