The famous family is currently vacationing in Lake Tahoe, a source tells PEOPLE

See Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber and More Stars React to Kardashian Family FaceTime Prank

The Kardashian women are all together — and they're having some fun with their celebrity friends from afar.

Khloé, 36, posted part one of their video compilation of results on Instagram Wednesday, with the other sisters also sharing the hilarious clips on their Instagram Stories. On Thursday, Kylie, 23, posted part two on TikTok, featuring Lawrence — a well-documented Kardashian fan — freaking out.

"First I had to make sure it was real," the Hunger Games star said, panning the camera towards her a few moments after she answered the call and clapping her hand over her mouth in disbelief. "What are you doing?!"

La La Anthony was similarly surprised, picking up the phone while in her towel. "Hello?" she said, confused.

"Is this real or is this a picture?" family friend Savas said when he was called, as seen in part one of the video compilation.

"What the f---, am I in trouble?" asked Yung Taco, a rapper and friend of Kendall and Kylie's.

Tristan Thompson, who is currently back together with Khloé, looked confused when he realized the call wasn't coming from just his girlfriend. "Oh hey," he said at first, before seeing the whole clan was present, "What the —?"

"Hey guys, what is happening?" Bieber said when he answered the phone, while his wife Hailey Baldwin simply gave a confused "Hello?" when she received the FaceTime call herself.

Travis Scott, the father of Kylie's two-year-old daughter Stormi, gave perhaps the most best reaction. "What's goin' on?" he asked before exclaiming, "Bye!"

"Holy s---," said Chappelle, cigarette hanging from his hand.

Several of the targets reacted to the video in the comments section of Khloé's post, with Savas noting that he "really thought it was a picture."

"Lmfaoooo I was shook," Baldwin wrote.

The Kardashians are currently vacationing in Lake Tahoe, a source tells PEOPLE. Kourtney, 41, shared several photos from the trip on Instagram earlier on Wednesday, including shots of her wearing an all-silver snowsuit while she enjoyed the outdoors with her kids.

"winter wonderland," she wrote alongside the photos