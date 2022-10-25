Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'

The American Idol alum revealed who she’d love to interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 01:51 AM
Jennifer Hudson
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.

"I would love to have Rihanna, I think that would cool," the EGOT winner told the outlet. "Just to see people come out from all the areas of the industries that I'm a part of and bring everyone together. I love human interest stories, I love people who are just dreamers, I love being amongst my peers and everything, so I wanna create a community where everyone can come together."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

As the host of her own daytime talk series, Hudson previously said when announcing news of her talk show that audiences will be able to see who she is as a person as they get to know the Respect star beyond her many talents and accolades.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,' " she said.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Takes the 2021 CMA Awards to Church with Aretha Franklin's 'You Are My Sunshine'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return," she said.

Hudson later premiered her daytime show on Sept. 12, which also marked her 41st birthday.

Weeks before its debut, the Dreamgirls star also teased what she hopes viewers get from watching her show.

"I hope my fans experience a good time," she shared in a video promo exclusively shared with PEOPLE. "I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show."

She added in part, "Let's go live life, baby."

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).

Related Articles
The Jennifer Hudson Show Promo Video
Jennifer Hudson Hopes Fans 'Discover Their Superpower' While Watching New Talk Show
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
Jennifer Hudson attends the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ; Simon Cowell attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 17 live show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'American Idol' Reunion! Jennifer Hudson to Welcome Simon Cowell as First Guest of Her New Talk Show
Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show. screen grab
Kelly Rowland Reveals Tina Knowles' Response to Her 'Bad Parenting Moment'
Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Completing Her EGOT Trophy Set as Her Tony Award Finally Arrives
Jennifer Hudson Grills Simon Cowell About Her American Idol Elimination During Talk Show Debut
Simon Cowell Tells Jennifer Hudson Song Choice Led to Her 'American Idol' Exit: 'Wasn't Your Fault'
jennifer hudson
Jennifer Hudson Poses with Son David at His 13th Birthday — and He's Already as Tall as Her!
Kathie Lee Gifford On Missing Regis Philbin & Life After Daytime TV; LIVE! WITH REGIS AND KATHIE LEE, from left: Regis Philbin, Kathie Lee Gifford, 1988-2000
Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Being Open About Motherhood While Hosting 'Live': 'I Got Graphic'
Gayle King and Jennifer Hudson on CBS Mornings
Jennifer Hudson Says She's 'Still Processing' EGOT Status: 'It Came as a Surprise'
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her EGOT Hardware in New Photo: 'I Will Always Be 17!'
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
Jennifer Hudson Announces Talk Show Premiere Date — and It's on Her Birthday!
Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Jennifer Hudson Shares Video from the Moment After She Became an EGOT: 'I am Overwhelmed'
74th Primetime Emmys - show
Lizzo's Emmy Win Means She's Halfway to EGOT as Fans Celebrate 'Big Grrrls' ' Success
Common
Common to Make Broadway Debut in 'Between Riverside and Crazy' — Inching Closer to EGOT Status
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson to Star in Her Own Daytime Talk Show for Fox: 'I Couldn't Be More Thrilled'
US singer-songwriter Lizzo (R) accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Lizzo Tears Up Over 'Big Grrrls' ' Emmy Win Celebrating Women Who Are 'Black Like Me, Beautiful Like Me'