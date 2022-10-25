Entertainment TV Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool' The American Idol alum revealed who she’d love to interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 01:51 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview. "I would love to have Rihanna, I think that would cool," the EGOT winner told the outlet. "Just to see people come out from all the areas of the industries that I'm a part of and bring everyone together. I love human interest stories, I love people who are just dreamers, I love being amongst my peers and everything, so I wanna create a community where everyone can come together." Jennifer Hudson Says She's 'Still Processing' EGOT Status: 'It Came as a Surprise' Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin As the host of her own daytime talk series, Hudson previously said when announcing news of her talk show that audiences will be able to see who she is as a person as they get to know the Respect star beyond her many talents and accolades. "I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,' " she said. "People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson added. RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Takes the 2021 CMA Awards to Church with Aretha Franklin's 'You Are My Sunshine' Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return," she said. Hudson later premiered her daytime show on Sept. 12, which also marked her 41st birthday. Weeks before its debut, the Dreamgirls star also teased what she hopes viewers get from watching her show. Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!' "I hope my fans experience a good time," she shared in a video promo exclusively shared with PEOPLE. "I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show." She added in part, "Let's go live life, baby." The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).