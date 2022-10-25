There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.

"I would love to have Rihanna, I think that would cool," the EGOT winner told the outlet. "Just to see people come out from all the areas of the industries that I'm a part of and bring everyone together. I love human interest stories, I love people who are just dreamers, I love being amongst my peers and everything, so I wanna create a community where everyone can come together."

Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

As the host of her own daytime talk series, Hudson previously said when announcing news of her talk show that audiences will be able to see who she is as a person as they get to know the Respect star beyond her many talents and accolades.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,' " she said.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Takes the 2021 CMA Awards to Church with Aretha Franklin's 'You Are My Sunshine'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return," she said.

Hudson later premiered her daytime show on Sept. 12, which also marked her 41st birthday.

Weeks before its debut, the Dreamgirls star also teased what she hopes viewers get from watching her show.

"I hope my fans experience a good time," she shared in a video promo exclusively shared with PEOPLE. "I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show."

She added in part, "Let's go live life, baby."

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).