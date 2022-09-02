'American Idol' Reunion! Jennifer Hudson to Welcome Simon Cowell as First Guest of Her New Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson will be receiving a blast from the past on the series premiere of her new daytime talk show!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Hudson will welcome Simon Cowell as the first guest of The Jennifer Hudson Show, which premieres on Monday, Sept. 12.

The reunion marks the first time that Hudson, 40, will sit down with Cowell, a former judge on American Idol, since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.

The talk show's premiere will also coincide with Hudson's 41st birthday — and to aptly mark the occasion, the episode will be filled with celebratory moments and big surprises.

Jennifer Hudson on American Idol. Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Hudson previously revealed how Cowell, 62, would be her dream guest, telling Dallas station KERA-TV that it would be "awesome" to reunite with the Idol judge who helped her get her start.

"I think it would be so interesting," the EGOT winner told the outlet in August. "Idol was 18 years ago so why not? I think people will be interested who've followed my journey for 20 years. See us sit down and see us have a conversation. I think that would be awesome to do."

"And then it's like, uh-huh! Now Simon, you're sitting on my couch!" she added. "So he's on my wish list, among many others."

The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.

Hudson plans to "use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions," according to a press release.

The series — set to air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups — will "be a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired," per the press release.

In June, Hudson revealed how Sept. 12 would be a big day for her, writing on Twitter, "I can't believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! Let's light up daytime beginning September 12th! Wait a minute that's my birthday !!!"

The Jennifer Hudson Show. Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Last month, in a video promo exclusively shared with PEOPLE, the singer and actress explained how she is not afraid to get real about what is happening on the set of her new series.

"I'm going to show you how it all happens," she said in the video, later adding, "I hope my fans experience a good time. I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show."

As the host of her own daytime talk series, Hudson also hopes to show audiences who she is as a person beyond her many talents and accolades.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,'" she said in a statement.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson added. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres on Sept. 12 (check local listings).