'American Idol' Reunion! Jennifer Hudson to Welcome Simon Cowell as First Guest of Her New Talk Show

In the series premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the host will reunite with the former American Idol judge for their first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on the show in 2004

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 11:30 AM
Jennifer Hudson attends the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ; Simon Cowell attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 17 live show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jennifer Hudson and Simon Cowell. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Jennifer Hudson will be receiving a blast from the past on the series premiere of her new daytime talk show!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Hudson will welcome Simon Cowell as the first guest of The Jennifer Hudson Show, which premieres on Monday, Sept. 12.

The reunion marks the first time that Hudson, 40, will sit down with Cowell, a former judge on American Idol, since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.

The talk show's premiere will also coincide with Hudson's 41st birthday — and to aptly mark the occasion, the episode will be filled with celebratory moments and big surprises.

AMERICAN IDOL Season 3 Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson on American Idol. Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Hudson previously revealed how Cowell, 62, would be her dream guest, telling Dallas station KERA-TV that it would be "awesome" to reunite with the Idol judge who helped her get her start.

"I think it would be so interesting," the EGOT winner told the outlet in August. "Idol was 18 years ago so why not? I think people will be interested who've followed my journey for 20 years. See us sit down and see us have a conversation. I think that would be awesome to do."

"And then it's like, uh-huh! Now Simon, you're sitting on my couch!" she added. "So he's on my wish list, among many others."

The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.

Hudson plans to "use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions," according to a press release.

The series — set to air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups — will "be a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired," per the press release.

In June, Hudson revealed how Sept. 12 would be a big day for her, writing on Twitter, "I can't believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! Let's light up daytime beginning September 12th! Wait a minute that's my birthday !!!"

The Jennifer Hudson Show Key Art
The Jennifer Hudson Show. Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Last month, in a video promo exclusively shared with PEOPLE, the singer and actress explained how she is not afraid to get real about what is happening on the set of her new series.

"I'm going to show you how it all happens," she said in the video, later adding, "I hope my fans experience a good time. I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show."

As the host of her own daytime talk series, Hudson also hopes to show audiences who she is as a person beyond her many talents and accolades.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,'" she said in a statement.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson added. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres on Sept. 12 (check local listings).

Related Articles
The Jennifer Hudson Show Promo Video
Jennifer Hudson Hopes Fans 'Discover Their Superpower' While Watching New Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Completing Her EGOT Trophy Set as Her Tony Award Finally Arrives
THE VIEW - The cast of Lee Daniels' "The Butler" featuring stars Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lenny Kravitz and David Oyelowo, appears on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Friday, August 16, 2013. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SHERRI SHEPHERD, OPRAH WINFREY
Sherri Shepherd 'Took 15 Pages of Notes' from Oprah Winfrey About Her New Daytime Show
T1698299_03
Star Jones Shuts Down Possibility of Returning to 'The View' Full Time: 'One Does Not Go Back'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Simon Cowell Hits the 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet with New Puppy
jennifer hudson
Jennifer Hudson Poses with Son David at His 13th Birthday — and He's Already as Tall as Her!
Sherri Shepherd attends the Los Angeles special screening of Bleeker Street's "Brian Banks" at Edwards Long Beach Stadium 26 & IMAX on July 31, 2019 in Long Beach, California.
Sherri Shepherd Shares Her Dream Talk Show Guests — and How Oprah and Ellen Inspired Her New Series
Simon Cowell - AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
Simon Cowell Teases What's to Come on 'AGT' 's 'More Exciting' Live Shows: 'There's So Much at Stake'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Avery Dixon is seen at the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 09, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
'AGT' Standout Avery Dixon Talks Simon Cowell's 'Unreal' Carrie Underwood Comparison: 'I'm Floating on Air'
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals
Jennifer Hudson Announces Talk Show Premiere Date — and It's on Her Birthday!
Camila Cabello, Simon Cowell, Harry Styles
Simon Cowell Recalls Camila Cabello and Harry Styles' Unforgettable Auditions for 'The X Factor'
CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI on Dancing with the Stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Sets Season 31 Premiere Date on Disney+
Lionel Richie cover
'American Idol' Judges Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 20th Anniversary
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson to Star in Her Own Daytime Talk Show for Fox: 'I Couldn't Be More Thrilled'
Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel Teases the New Season of 'America's Got Talent' : It's 'Bigger, More Dangerous, More Exciting'
unknown
Steve Harvey Says Jennifer Hudson Will Be 'Great' as a Daytime TV Host — But Warns Her 'It's Hard'