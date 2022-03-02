"I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am," Hudson said in a statement

Jennifer Hudson to Star in Her Own Daytime Talk Show for Fox: 'I Couldn't Be More Thrilled'

Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson is taking her talents to daytime television!

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Fox Television Stations announced that Hudson, 40, will star in her own one-hour daytime talk show, entitled The Jennifer Hudson Show, beginning in the fall.

Famous for her many talents as a singer and actress, Hudson said she's ready for audiences to get to know her as a person. "I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,'" she said in a statement.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson continued. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."

"And I couldn't be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team," she added. "We're about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"

Hudson first rose to fame as a contestant on American Idol in 2004. Though she was shockingly eliminated during the Top 7 week, it didn't take long for her career to take off.

In 2006, she starred as Effie White in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Dreamgirls. Her acting earned her first Oscar nomination and win for Best Supporting Actress the following year.

Since then, Hudson has appeared across dozens of television and film projects. She has also released several albums and starred on Broadway in The Color Purple.

Most recently, Hudson portrayed Aretha Franklin in the biopic, Respect, which earned her the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards. She also took home the entertainer of the year award at the February ceremony.

News of Hudson's show was first covered by Deadline back in November when Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Telepictures, started pitching it to the major station groups.

Given that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently on its final season, Warner Bros. said they "envisioned [Hudson] as a successor."

According to Deadline, the new show will be executive produced by Ellen's executive producers, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly. As part of their pitch to station groups, the duo taped a presentation on the Ellen stage.