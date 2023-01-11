Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal 'Greatest Joys of My Career'

The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1

By
and
Published on January 11, 2023 09:44 AM

The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2!

Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2."

"Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation.

Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all of us as adults. We're so busy doing stuff that we never stop to think about 'This is what I prayed for, this is what I wanted, it's happening.' And embrace it," she said. "Well, this is one of those moments."

jennifer hudson
Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Before sharing the news, Hudson spoke about her ideas for 2023 — recounting that her son said this year will include "new beginnings." Hudson named 2023 as the year of "victories."

"I'm gonna try not to get too emotional on y'all today," she began. "I'm just looking at this year and how it's already starting out."

She also applauded the fans, as well as the crew and staff of The Jennifer Hudson Show who work "like nobody's business" to pull the talk series together.

"I'm still processing the fact that Jennifer got a show!" she said.

Hudson concluded her exuberant show intro by thanking her family and especially her son, David, who is "such a trooper."

"I want to say thank you to my son who has always been so supportive of his mom and just being such an inspiration of a child and just being there in support ... it's a huge transition that we're going for and I'm proud of him for taking this journey with me, so I love my baby," the Chicago native said after noting that he would "most likely" now go to high school in Los Angeles in light of his mom's big news.

jennifer hudson
Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Hudson expanded on the renewal.

"Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career," she said.

"We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level," she continued. "I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can't wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!"

Warner Bros. Discovery's syndicated daytime talk show, created and produced by Hudson and JHud Productions, first aired on September 12, 2022, with guests that week including Viola Davis and Simon Cowell. The Jennifer Hudson Show became the no. 1 first-run series during its premiere week, Fox said. Its first season averaged a total of 5.2 million weekly viewers.

The series was the only new program nominated for a 2022 People's Choice Award in the daytime talk show category. During the show's freshman season, Hudson was also honored as one of PEOPLE Magazine's "People of the Year" and one of Glamour's "Women of the Year."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).

Related Articles
Paramount Network Announces Yellowstone Season 5 Will Return This Summer
Paramount Network Announces When 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Will Return Following Midseason Finale
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
Jennifer Hudson Rollout
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Her People of the Year Cover: 'What a Way to End the Year!'
The Witcher
'The Witcher' Season 3: Everything to Know
Ginny and Georgia Season 2
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything to Know
The Jennifer Hudson Show Promo Video
Jennifer Hudson's Halloween Costume Honors Iconic Character — See an Exclusive First Look!
How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Everything to Know About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2
Jennifer Hudson Rollout
Jennifer Hudson on Her Talk Show, EGOT Win and Facing Fears Head On: 'You Will Always See Me Try'
jennifer hudson
5 Reasons Jennifer Hudson Had an Incredible Year in 2022
Haley Lu Richarson
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Jokes She's a 'Crazy Cardboard Cutout Lady' with a Life-Size Selena Gomez
Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
From Winning an Emmy to Portraying Oprah, 5 Major Quinta Brunson Moments from 2022
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Relationship Timeline
outer banks
Everything to Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 3
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson Talks Confidence, Oprah and Her Surprising Journey to Making 'Abbott Elementary'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
The Most Influential 'Real Housewives' Who've Said They've Quit the Show
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 205 of Firefly Lane. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022
Everything to Know About 'Firefly Lane' Season 2