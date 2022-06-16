Jennifer Hudson Announces Talk Show Premiere Date — and It's on Her Birthday!

Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate!

After the news broke out that the singer and actress would host her own daytime talk show on FOX, she announced on Thursday that The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere on a very special date for her.

"I can't believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!!" tweeted Hudson, 40. "Let's light up daytime beginning September 12th! Wait a minute that's my birthday !!!"

As the host of her own daytime talk series, Hudson said she will be able to show audiences who she is as a person as they get to know the Respect star beyond her many talents and accolades.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,'" she said in a statement.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson added. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."

The Jennifer Hudson Show will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted and Fox Television Station: The Dreamgirls breakout said she "couldn't be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We're about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television President Mike Darnell said in a press release: "With Jennifer's incredible talents ... I know this show is going to be fantastic and I'm excited for what's to come."

