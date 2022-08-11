Jennifer Hudson Hopes Fans 'Discover Their Superpower' While Watching New Talk Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres on Sept. 12

Published on August 11, 2022 11:30 AM

Jennifer Hudson is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new daytime talk show.

In a video promo exclusively shared with PEOPLE, the EGOT winner, 40, reveals that she is not afraid to get real about what is happening on the set of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"This is the first day of my show. I'm still getting used to saying that," she shares.

"I'm going to show you how it all happens. Camera man, tilt down," she adds before the camera pans to her pink slippers.

The Jennifer Hudson Show Key Art
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Dreamgirls star also teases what she hopes viewers get from watching The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I hope my fans experience a good time," she shares. "I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show."

She adds, "Let's go live life, baby."

The Jennifer Hudson Show Promo Video
The Jennifer Hudson Show

Hudson plans to "use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions," according to a press release.

The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.

In June, the singer and actress shared that she will have two reasons to celebrate when the show premieres this fall.

"I can't believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!!" tweeted Hudson at the time. "Let's light up daytime beginning September 12th! Wait a minute that's my birthday !!!"

As the host of her own daytime talk series, Hudson hopes to show audiences who she is as a person beyond her many talents and accolades.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,'" she said in a statement.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson added. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres on Sept. 12 (check local listings).

