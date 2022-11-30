5 Reasons Jennifer Hudson Had an Incredible Year in 2022

The multi-hyphenate is featured as one of PEOPLE's four People of the Year — and for good reason

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

Published on November 30, 2022 11:00 AM
01 of 06

She Became an EGOT

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson/Instagram

And the youngest female EGOT, at that! After scoring a Tony Award in June 2022 for her production work on the musical A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson, 41, cemented her status as the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. "It's something obviously that I aspired to, but it takes a long time to process," she told PEOPLE. "It puts me in a better position to be able to lend more support."

02 of 06

She Debuted Her Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson Grills Simon Cowell About Her American Idol Elimination During Talk Show Debut
Simon Cowell and Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube

The Jennifer Hudson Show premiered nationwide to solid ratings, featuring a roster of A-list guests including Hudson's former American Idol judge, Simon Cowell. "I've been a guest on shows like this, but to come in from a host perspective and see the entire production, I think that's the most surprising part," she told PEOPLE. "I can't say I knew what to expect."

03 of 06

She Scored Even More Award Nominations

Respect - 2021
MGM

Following her turn as the legendary Aretha Franklin in 2021's Respect, Hudson's name was on the list at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Grammy Awards, to name a few. She earned best actress honors at the NAACP Image Awards and Palm Springs International Film Festival.

04 of 06

She Became a Mom to a Teenager

Jennifer Hudson and her son David
Jennifer Hudson Instagram

Some parents may not be overly excited about this milestone, but like many moments in her life, Hudson handled this one with grace. "Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," Hudson told PEOPLE of 13-year-old David, her son with ex David Otunga. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother! He has his own swag now, his own plans and ideas, and it's trusting my teachers. He's more independent and it's like, well this is what we want them to be. So feeling confident enough to let him come into his own."

05 of 06

She Continued to Inspire

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In her People of the Year interview, the star sprinkled wisdom and gratitude for the life she's been given. "It's hopping on a roller coaster every day as I hit the ground running," she shared. "It has its highs and lows and everything in between. But it's been a beautiful, beautiful ride. If God don't do another thing, he's done enough. And I am satisfied."

06 of 06
Jennifer Hudson People POTY cove
Jennifer Hudson on the cover of PEOPLE. Obidigbo Nzeribe

For more with Jennifer Hudson and PEOPLE's People of the Year, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

