5 Reasons Jennifer Hudson Had an Incredible Year in 2022

01 of 06 She Became an EGOT Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson/Instagram And the youngest female EGOT, at that! After scoring a Tony Award in June 2022 for her production work on the musical A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson, 41, cemented her status as the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. "It's something obviously that I aspired to, but it takes a long time to process," she told PEOPLE. "It puts me in a better position to be able to lend more support."

02 of 06 She Debuted Her Talk Show Simon Cowell and Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube The Jennifer Hudson Show premiered nationwide to solid ratings, featuring a roster of A-list guests including Hudson's former American Idol judge, Simon Cowell. "I've been a guest on shows like this, but to come in from a host perspective and see the entire production, I think that's the most surprising part," she told PEOPLE. "I can't say I knew what to expect."

03 of 06 She Scored Even More Award Nominations MGM Following her turn as the legendary Aretha Franklin in 2021's Respect, Hudson's name was on the list at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Grammy Awards, to name a few. She earned best actress honors at the NAACP Image Awards and Palm Springs International Film Festival.

04 of 06 She Became a Mom to a Teenager Jennifer Hudson Instagram Some parents may not be overly excited about this milestone, but like many moments in her life, Hudson handled this one with grace. "Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," Hudson told PEOPLE of 13-year-old David, her son with ex David Otunga. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother! He has his own swag now, his own plans and ideas, and it's trusting my teachers. He's more independent and it's like, well this is what we want them to be. So feeling confident enough to let him come into his own."

05 of 06 She Continued to Inspire Taylor Hill/Getty Images In her People of the Year interview, the star sprinkled wisdom and gratitude for the life she's been given. "It's hopping on a roller coaster every day as I hit the ground running," she shared. "It has its highs and lows and everything in between. But it's been a beautiful, beautiful ride. If God don't do another thing, he's done enough. And I am satisfied."