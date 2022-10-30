Jennifer Hudson's Halloween Costume Honors Iconic Character — See an Exclusive First Look!

One EGOT winner pays tribute to another in a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Jennifer Hudson's first Halloween talk show episode, in which she reveals her costume as an iconic character

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on October 30, 2022 07:30 PM

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her first Halloween episode by honoring an iconic character.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Monday's The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT winner, 41, surprises audience members on her daytime talk show with her costume as Sister Mary Clarence from 1992's Sister Act, the character played by fellow EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg.

"Do you think I did okay, y'all?" Hudson asks the audience while striking a pose as the singing nun. "What do you think [Goldberg] will say?"

The Respect star confesses that the 1993 sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was her favorite movie and helped inspire her dreams to become a singer.

"The movie just meant so much to me as a little girl," she says. "When I saw that movie, it gave me so much inspiration. That's the power of an icon like Whoopi Goldberg. It helped me create my dreams."

Whoopi Goldberg Iconic Roles
Suzanne Hanover/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hudson says the movie made her believe that she could one day be in a musical, a dream she eventually brought to life through her breakthrough portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls.

But there was another dream that she also fulfills in the clip: getting to perform the Sister Act 2 finale song, complete with a choir. Hudson flawlessly belts through the medley of songs, even ending like Goldberg did in the first film, attached to wires and levitating above the audience.

The Halloween episode marks one of the show's first special events since its premiere on Sept. 12, Hudson's birthday. Her first special guest was none other than Simon Cowell, who made Hudson a finalist on season 3 American Idol, the show that launched her career.

Jennifer hudson
Leon Bennett/WireImage

Other guests who have appeared on the show include former American Idol judge Randy Jackson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Magic Johnson.

Hudson said in a PEOPLE behind-the-scenes exclusive that she hopes fans will have "a good time" with the show — which features a mix of interviews with celebrities, community heroes and viral sensations, as well as chats about topical news.

"I hope [fans] discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show," she said.

The Cats actress announced that she would be the face of a new talk show in June, saying she wants the opportunity to let audiences get to know who she is as a person beyond her talent and awards.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Takes the 2021 CMA Awards to Church with Aretha Franklin's 'You Are My Sunshine'

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson said. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays. Check local listings or visit jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Related Articles
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET); LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere of "Lightyear" at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj in 'Sister Act 3' : 'I Want Everybody'
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson is seen attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rebel Wilson is Living in a Barbie World in a Fun-Filled Halloween Costume: 'Let's Go Party'
Carrie Underwood /Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/carrieunderwood/?hl=en. ; NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Carrie Underwood attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on September 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT)
Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of Son Isaiah, 7, Dancing in an Old Man Halloween Costume
The Crown Season 5 - Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana; Dominic West - Prince Charles
Netflix Includes Disclaimer to New Trailer for 'The Crown' amid Criticism: 'Fictional Dramatization'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
Jennifer Hudson Grills Simon Cowell About Her American Idol Elimination During Talk Show Debut
Simon Cowell Tells Jennifer Hudson Song Choice Led to Her 'American Idol' Exit: 'Wasn't Your Fault'
Jennifer Hudson attends the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ; Simon Cowell attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 17 live show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'American Idol' Reunion! Jennifer Hudson to Welcome Simon Cowell as First Guest of Her New Talk Show
sister-act-2.jpg
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy 'Hocus Pocus 2' 'Helped' Make 'Sister Act 3' Happen
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her EGOT Hardware in New Photo: 'I Will Always Be 17!'
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Gayle King and Jennifer Hudson on CBS Mornings
Jennifer Hudson Says She's 'Still Processing' EGOT Status: 'It Came as a Surprise'
The Jennifer Hudson Show Promo Video
Jennifer Hudson Hopes Fans 'Discover Their Superpower' While Watching New Talk Show
THE VIEW, TILL
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'Till' Critic's Body Comments: 'That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me'