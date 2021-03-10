The spy series ran for five seasons on ABC from 2001 to 2006

Jennifer Garner Says She Would Be Game for an Alias Reboot: 'Sign Me Up'

Alias fans, rejoice!

Jennifer Garner is game for a reboot of the popular spy series, which ran for five seasons on ABC from 2001 to 2006 and also starred Bradley Cooper, Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin.

"Sign me up," the actress, 48, told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about a potential reboot, teasing that she'd "grab Bradley by the scruff of his neck."

On Alias, Garner played Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA who balanced going on stealth missions with maintaining her identity a secret from her friends and family.

Though no reboot of the J.J. Abrams-created series has been confirmed thus far, Garner has previously spoken out about wanting to be part of one if it were to happen.

"I've heard that there's an Alias reboot happening, but no one's talked to me about it," she told THR in 2018. "I mean, it would be totally different. But if they didn't have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry."

"But I can't imagine it being that serious yet because I haven't heard anything about it at all," she added at the time.

This past December, Garner posted a reference to the series on Instagram in honor of reaching 10 million followers, recreating a memorably steamy scene in which her character emerged from a pool in slow motion and proceeded to towel off before unhooking her bikini top.

Of course, this time around, she made a few small changes, which included swapping out the bikini for a wetsuit and strapping on a pair of protective goggles.