Jennifer Garner Runs Down Clues About Her Missing Husband in Twisty Trailer for 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

The thrilling new Apple TV+ series is based on the bestselling mystery novel by Laura Dave

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 9, 2023 12:13 PM

Jennifer Garner's thrilling new series includes a bag filled with rolls of cash, an ominous warning from a strange man and a note that says only two words: "PROTECT HER."

These are the mysterious clues Garner's character Hannah follows to find out what happened to her missing husband in the new trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me.

The seven-part series is based on Laura Dave's New York Times best-selling novel and is executive produced by Garner, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Dave co-created the Apple TV+ series along with herAcademy Award-winning husband Josh Singer.

Apple TV+ unveils trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” new limited series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner
Apple TV+

According to a press release from Apple TV+: "The series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared."

The thrilling trailer shows Garner, 50, digging into the mystery, with one man telling her "your husband is not who you think he is."

Apple TV+ unveils trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” new limited series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner
Apple TV+

The ensemble cast stars Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

Apple TV+ unveils trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” new limited series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner
Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me is the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company, which includes the award-winning series The Morning Show.

Hello Sunshine's website says it puts "women at the center of every story we create, celebrate and discover." The Last Thing He Told Me follows this mission statement with an all-female director line-up for the series.

Olivia Newman directs the pilot episode and other episodes are directed by Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer and Lila Neugebauer.

Apple TV+ unveils trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” new limited series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner
Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.

