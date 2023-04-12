Watch Jennifer Garner Game-Plan the Search for Her Missing Husband in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere

Jennifer Garner is trying to put the pieces together as she continues searching for her missing husband in PEOPLE's exclusive look at The Last Thing He Told Me.

In the new AppleTV+ series, Garner's character Hannah is forced to "forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared," according to a press release from the streaming platform.

In the latest look, Hannah and Bailey sit in a car as Bailey receives an alert on her phone. Hannah asks her if it's a news article and Bailey says no, before expressing shock that an article is coming out. Hannah reassures Bailey that it isn't about her missing father.

Bailey says that an article that has been published compares the company where her father worked to the Enron scandal and alleges it "committed billion-dollar fraud," claiming, "Everyone who works there is in on it."

Bailey tells her stepmom that a woman shared the allegations on her social media story and tagged her.

"It's not true," Hannah says before telling her stepdaughter the woman "should not be tagging you."

Clearly frustrated, Bailey demands, "Then where is he, Hannah? And why did he leave me this money?"

apple tv+

Hannah suggests they go inside so she can contact a few people and insists that someone has to know where her husband is.

"Bailey, he's gonna have an explanation, you know he will," Hannah says, trying to reassure her.

Still, Bailey doesn't seem fully convinced.

Despite that, she tells Hannah she's inviting a guy named Bobby over and Hannah says they shouldn't tell anyone about the money.

"Oh you think?" the teenager quips.

The seven-part series is based on Laura Dave's New York Times best-selling novel and is executive produced by Garner, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Dave co-created the Apple TV+ series along with her Academy Award-winning husband Josh Singer.

The ensemble cast also stars Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

The Last Thing He Told Me is the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company, which includes the award-winning series The Morning Show.

Hello Sunshine's website says it puts "women at the center of every story we create, celebrate and discover." The Last Thing He Told Me follows this mission statement with an all-female director line-up for the series.

Olivia Newman directs the pilot episode and other episodes are directed by Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer and Lila Neugebauer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.