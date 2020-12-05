"At some point in 2021, ladies, I will try to look cute just for you," Jennifer Garner joked

Jennifer Garner Hilariously Recreates Steamy Alias Scene She Once 'Promised' Never to Share

Jennifer Garner is putting a new spin on a sexy scene from her Alias days.

As the actress, 48, commemorated surpassing another Instagram milestone — reaching 10 million followers — she took a hilarious walk down memory lane.

On Friday, Garner recreated a memorably steamy scene from the hit spy TV series, which ran from 2001 to 2006, in which her character emerged from a pool in slow motion while wearing a blue bikini and proceeded to towel off before unhooking her top.

Of course, this time around, Garner made a few small changes, which included swapping out the bikini for a short sleeve wetsuit and strapping on a pair of protective goggles.

“I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community ♥️. To celebrate all 10 million of you 🙈🤗, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because 👧🏻➡️👵🏼😂),” Garner jokingly wrote alongside the playful side-by-side video.

“At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you,” she quipped.

In the hit ABC show, Garner played Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the C.I.A., who balances going on stealth missions as she struggles to maintain her identity a secret for her friend and family.

Over the years, the actress has also had a number of reunions with her former costars — and just last year she met up for a special dinner date with her TV dad Victor Garber and onscreen foe Ron Rifkin.

“A mini reunion in New York City— former castmates, favorite dinner dates, forever playmates,” Garner wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Garner has also hinted that she would like to be a part of any potential Alias reboot.

“I’ve heard that there's an Alias reboot happening, but no one's talked to me about it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018. "I mean, it would be totally different. But if they didn't have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry.”