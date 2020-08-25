"If you've ever heard of the show, The Office, you should try it," Garner said of the series

Jennifer Garner Reacts to Finishing The Office for the First Time in Emotional Video: 'It's Wonderful'

For any true fan of The Office, finishing watching the series for the first is a rite of passage.

Such was the case for Jennifer Garner, who shared a slow-mo video of her emotional reaction to completing all nine seasons of the show.

Captioning the tearful video, Garner, 48, wrote, "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups' 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."

Wearing a Dunder Mifflin T-shirt, Garner narrated the video, saying, "You'll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of through quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings."

"Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it's just nice to know you can still just feel so much passionate about something, right?" she added. "So thank you. If you've ever heard of the show, The Office, you should try it. It's wonderful."

Signing off with one of the show's most iconic (and hilarious) lines, Garner said, "Bears. Beats. Battlestar Galactica."

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the series and has been rewatching the show with her fellow former costar (and real-life bestie) Angela Kinsey, commented, "Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast."

"We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam...😭)," Fischer, 46, added.

And when Garner responded to a fan's comment by admitting that an emotional moment in the series was when, "Dwight said Pam was his best friend," Fischer wrote in a response captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account, "Anything with Dwight and Pam 😭."

Image zoom Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer in The Office Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo

Fischer and Kinsey aren't the only former Office stars who have been rewatching the show.

On episode 8 of Spotify's An Oral History of The Office podcast, host Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the hit comedy series for all nine seasons, revealed that he advocated for his quirky character to have a romance with the adorably innocent Erin Hannon, played by Ellie Kemper.

“Do you know that I pitched Kevin and Erin getting together?” Baumgartner, 47, asked Kemper, 40, during the podcast episode.

“I think that would be a pretty reasonable relationship," she agreed.

Baumgartner explained that he felt the two eccentric characters had compatible energies.

"I went up to the writers’ room, and I said, ‘If Kevin could mature just a little, there was something about their energy that I thought was right,'" he recalled. "Their energies matched in a weird way."