Watch Jennifer Garner in Official Trailer for Lena Dunham's New HBO Comedy, Camping

Jennifer Garner is getting into full camp mode for HBO’s new comedy, Camping.

On Thursday, HBO released the official trailer for the half-hour series, written and executive produced by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. (This is the producing duo’s first project since their show Girls aired its final season in 2017.)

In the upcoming show, out next month, Garner, 46, plays Kathryn Siddell-Bauers. The show will follow “a meticulously planned outdoor trip” that “is derailed by uninvited guests and forces of nature, turning the weekend into a test of marriage and friendships,” according to the network.

David Tennant stars alongside Garner as her fictional spouse, Walt, for whom the disastrous camping trip is arranged as a birthday gift.

Despite the series’ laundry list of actors, such as Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto and Brett Gelman, Garner’s character becomes the focus of the trailer as she not-so-successfully navigates the camp environment surrounded by adults who are “escaping reality” in different ways.



In one scene, her character tells a young child, “The weird thing about life, you can feel fine, but also know that you’re a ticking time bomb.”

An adaptation of a same-named British series, Camping marks Garner‘s first starring TV role since her turn on ABC’s spy thriller Alias.

Camping is a remake of a British comedy of the same name and premieres Oct. 14 (10 p.m. ET) on HBO.