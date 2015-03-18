Jennifer Garner Gets Hit in the Face with Pies on The Tonight Show

Comedically speaking, there’s nothing that can’t be improved by a pie to the face.

And that’s the lesson Jennifer Garner learned the hard way during her Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show, playing a unique game host Jimmy Fallon calls “Rock, Paper, Scissors, Pie.”

Garner, on hand to promote Danny Collins, her new movie opening Friday, was strapped into a bizarre contraption that forced the loser of each round of the game to take a pie to the face.

Alas, Garner lost at least one round, and while Fallon ended up losing two, his pie-throwing machine never deployed. Suspicious.

Danny Collins stars Al Pacino as an aging rockstar making some needed life changes after receiving a long-undelivered letter from John Lennon.

Watch the full clip from Fallon and Garner’s skit below.