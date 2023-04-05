Jennifer Garner Says She 'Couldn't Stop Smiling' While Working with 'Alias' Costar Victor Garber on New Show

Jennifer Garner always enjoys her time working alongside Victor Garber.

The two actors previously worked alongside each other playing father and daughter CIA agents on ABC's Alias from 2001 to 2006. Now the close friends are teaming up once again for Garner's new Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me.

"We've wanted to work together again, obviously, forever, and for [series co-creators] Josh Singer and Laura Dave to give us that chance was pretty exciting," Garner, 50, told Entertainment Weekly. "The only problem was, I couldn't stop smiling at him."

But Garner couldn't contain her excitement while filming with Garber — and co-creator Singer even had to request that she keep it together on set.

"Josh kept coming and sneaking over and kind of whispering in my ear, 'You are Hannah. Stop smiling at him. You look like Jennifer. I've never seen you break character more than the way you are with Victor,'" she recalled. "I was just grinning ear to ear. I was so happy he was there."

The Last Thing He Told Me, based on author Dave's 2021 novel, sees Garner's character Hannah forging a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) to unearth the truth surrounding her husband Owen's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) disappearance.

In the series, Garber plays a mathematics professor at the University of Texas at Austin. However, the 74-year-old actor's character might have a potential connection to Owen's past.

Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Garner told EW the limited series' team had been "looking together for a way to use Victor."

"It was definitely premeditated," she continued. "I mean, Victor is still very much like my dad, I talk to him every Sunday. And I don't think you could convince him that he's not my actual father if you tried."

Like Garner, Garber has also frequently gushed about his friendship with Garner.

"She's very maternal towards me and I'm very paternal towards her," he previously told Us Weekly. "We have kind of an unbreakable bond and I just feel so grateful for that 'cause I love her very much."

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.