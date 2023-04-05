Jennifer Garner Says She 'Couldn't Stop Smiling' While Working with 'Alias' Costar Victor Garber on New Show

"I was just grinning ear to ear. I was so happy he was there," Garner said of the pair's experience filming The Last Thing He Told Me

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 12:41 PM
Victor Garber and Jennifer Garner
Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner always enjoys her time working alongside Victor Garber.

The two actors previously worked alongside each other playing father and daughter CIA agents on ABC's Alias from 2001 to 2006. Now the close friends are teaming up once again for Garner's new Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me.

"We've wanted to work together again, obviously, forever, and for [series co-creators] Josh Singer and Laura Dave to give us that chance was pretty exciting," Garner, 50, told Entertainment Weekly. "The only problem was, I couldn't stop smiling at him."

But Garner couldn't contain her excitement while filming with Garber — and co-creator Singer even had to request that she keep it together on set.

"Josh kept coming and sneaking over and kind of whispering in my ear, 'You are Hannah. Stop smiling at him. You look like Jennifer. I've never seen you break character more than the way you are with Victor,'" she recalled. "I was just grinning ear to ear. I was so happy he was there."

The Last Thing He Told Me, based on author Dave's 2021 novel, sees Garner's character Hannah forging a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) to unearth the truth surrounding her husband Owen's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) disappearance.

In the series, Garber plays a mathematics professor at the University of Texas at Austin. However, the 74-year-old actor's character might have a potential connection to Owen's past.

Sydney and Vaughn must convince bomb maker Daniel Ryan that they are part of The Covenant in order to find out where he has hidden one of his devices. But Sydney discovers that her ties to the bomber could lead him on a suicide mission, on ÒAlias,Ó SUNDAY, MARCH 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m., ET), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network.
Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Garner told EW the limited series' team had been "looking together for a way to use Victor."

"It was definitely premeditated," she continued. "I mean, Victor is still very much like my dad, I talk to him every Sunday. And I don't think you could convince him that he's not my actual father if you tried."

Like Garner, Garber has also frequently gushed about his friendship with Garner.

"She's very maternal towards me and I'm very paternal towards her," he previously told Us Weekly. "We have kind of an unbreakable bond and I just feel so grateful for that 'cause I love her very much."

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.

