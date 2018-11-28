Jennifer Garner Celebrates Alias Costar and Ex Michael Vartan's Birthday with Throwback Photo

Sydney Bristow and Michael Vaughn have found each other once again!

To celebrate actor Michael Vartan‘s 50th birthday on Tuesday, his Alias costar Jennifer Garner, 46, shared a black and white throwback picture of the former couple (both on-screen and in real life) in costume.

The mother of three sported a classic bob as she stared wide-eyed at the camera while the Never Been Kissed star, dressed in a suit, crossed his arms with a concerned look on his face.

“Can you believe this baby face is 50?!” Garner captioned the photo. “Happy birthday, #MichaelVartan,” she continued, adding the hashtags “#alwaysanALIASgirl” and “#sydneyandvaughnforever.”

Garner and Vartan dated briefly between 2003 and 2004 after meeting on the set of the popular ABC series about a woman who believes she’s working as an international spy for the CIA only to find out her employer’s been lying to her.

In 2011, Vartan married Lauren Skaar, but they separated in 2014. Skaar filed for divorce in July of that year.

Garner is now in a good place with her own ex, Ben Affleck.

“Jen and Ben continue to work together to make their parenting as seamless as possible,” an insider told PEOPLE this week about their approach to their three kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. “They really like to do things as a family, be it outings, church, cooking or watching movies … They have both had some ups and downs this year, and they seem to be in a good place.”

Another source close to the 13 Going on 30 star shared that the family spent Thanksgiving together.

“This was long planned. They always celebrate big holidays together as a family,” the friend said.

After a challenging year, Garner is dating Cali Group CEO John Miller.

“She doesn’t call him her boyfriend,” a source told PEOPLE earlier earlier this month about Garner’s new connection. “But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it’s easy.”

“She only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids,” the insider added. “He understands that her kids are her number one priority.”