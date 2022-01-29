Jennifer Garner Catches Up with Alias Onscreen Father Victor Garber: 'I Love You Spy Daddy'

"I spoke to Victor Garber today and it made me miss him," Jennifer Garner wrote Friday, sharing a throwback photo with her Alias onscreen father

Jennifer Garner is throwing it back to her Alias days.

The Golden Globe winner, 49, celebrated Flashback Friday with a photo of herself and Victor Garber, who played her character's dad on the hit ABC spy series after the two caught up earlier that day.

"I spoke to @therealvictorgarber today and it made me miss him. I love you, SpyDaddy #FBF," Garner captioned the post.

They were met with more displays of love in the comments section. "Love you both," wrote Leslie Jordan. "I really like you both so much," Selma Blair commented. "Love those two humans," Gina Torres added.

Garner's breakout role came on Alias, which was created by J.J. Abrams and ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2006. She starred as double agent Sydney Bristow, who works for a supposed secret branch of the CIA. Garber, 72, played her dad and fellow spy Jack Bristow.

The 13 Going on 30 star has remained close with her former costar over the years, visiting him backstage during his run in Broadway's Hello, Dolly! revival in 2018.

She also reunited with Garber and Ron Rifkin, who played Alias villain Arvin Sloane, for dinner in New York City in 2019. "A mini reunion in New York City — former castmates, favorite dinner dates, forever playmates," Garner wrote at the time.

Garber even officiated his onscreen daughter's wedding to her ex-husband Ben Affleck during their 2005 nuptials in Turks and Caicos. He also provided support during their divorce, which was finalized in 2018.

"She's dealing with a lot of stress and pain, and dealing with it in, I think, a magnificent way," Garber told ET at the time. "I've always found her to be incredibly authentic. It's part of why people, I think, are drawn to her, because she is real. She also has a great capacity for love. You know, her children are her passion. And so, all that said, she's dealing with the situation, I think, miraculously."