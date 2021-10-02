Jennifer Garner Accidentally Sends a Selfie to the Wrong Number: 'It's Humbling'

Jennifer Garner was attempting to text her former Alias costar Carl Lumbly following the cast's 20th anniversary

Jennifer Garner was trying to catch up with an old friend, but ended up sending a selfie to the wrong person!

Garner, 49, poked fun at herself on Instagram Friday as she posted a screenshot of her text exchange with someone who she believed was her former Alias costar Carl Lumbly. "Carl -- this is Jen G. Here comes proof," she wrote to the number.

Garner was already in the process of sending a smiling selfie when the person on the other end of the line responded, "Wrong number."

"Hahaha well this is me!" the actress replied after realizing the mistake.

Jennifer Garner's text exchange Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

"You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you're you? And get a 'wrong number' message just as it's gone out into the world?'" Garner wrote in the caption. "Well, it's humbling, isn't it."

The actress added the hashtags: "#IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim #BristowAndDixon."

Garner starred as Sydney Bristow in Alias alongside Lumbly, who played Marcus Dixon.

Jennifer Garner and Carl Lumbly on ALIAS Jennifer Garner and Carl Lumbly on "Alias" | Credit: Vivian Zink/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

The cast had a reunion earlier this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere. The popular series ran for five seasons on ABC from 2001 to 2006.

Garner made her debut on TikTok in honor of the reunion, featuring photos of her costars from the show and clips of them reuniting in person. Michael Vartan, Merrin Dungey, Kevin Weisman, Gina Torres, Mia Maestro and Victor Garber can all be seen in the sweet video.

"We're here, we're older, but we still got it," Garner wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #FirstTikTok and #Alias20.

On Instagram, she also shared a lengthier tribute thanking creator J.J. Abrams for pushing the cast "through and past the norm."

"Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question — When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out — reunion party is happening, pass it on!" the mom of three posted.

Garner added, "We missed everyone who was working and couldn't make it in. We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again. ♥️👩🏻‍🎤."

In March, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she'd be game for a potential reboot of the series.