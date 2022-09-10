Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Sell You a 'Dream Home' in Teaser for Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher'

Jennifer Coolidge is trying her hand at the housing market.

The actress, 61, who is currently nominated for her first Emmy Award, flawlessly takes on the role of real estate agent Karen Calhoun in the first teaser for Ryan Murphy's The Watcher, a new Netflix limited series based on a chilling unsolved stalking case.

"This house is four bedroom, five bath. They threw in an extra bathroom just for fun," Coolidge says in the promo while giving a tour of 657 Boulevard, which even comes with an actual Zillow listing.

During the tour, the Legally Blonde star shows off an old-fashioned dumbwaiter. "This is the way the maids transported the food and the linens without being seen or heard. And, you know, I'm telling you, you could fit a person in there," she explains.

"I think this is one of the most comfortable beds I've ever laid down on," Coolidge then says in the primary bedroom. "And I've laid down on a lot of beds."

Netflix

Peeking through the curtains of a massive window, she notes: "You can actually look out and see everything that's going on in the town. But you want to keep the curtains closed... You know, there's a lot of weird neighbors and stuff out there. You don't want them watching you, that's for sure."

Created by Murphy, 56, and Ian Brennan, The Watcher stars Bobby Canavale and Naomi Watts as the Brannocks, a couple that "just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming," according to a plot summary from Netflix.

"Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself 'The Watcher' start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood's sinister secrets come spilling out," the description continues.

Also featured in the cast are Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney and Richard Kind as their peculiar neighbors.

Netflix

The limited series is inspired by the true story of the Broaddus family, who moved into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, in 2014, only to be harassed with ominous letters from someone calling themselves "The Watcher" and claiming their family has watched over the house for generations.

"My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s. It is my time, I asked the [previous owners] to bring me young blood," one of the letters reads, according to a lawsuit the family filed against the previous owners in 2015 for failing to notify them of "The Watcher."

Margaret Davis, who grew up in the home before the Broaddus family bought it, previously told PEOPLE she "doesn't believe" anyone was watching the home when she lived there, and she "only heard about it when friends told me my house was all over the news."

"We had a fabulous time there. Great neighbors, great town, great house," Davis said, adding: "It just seems so outlandish. It certainly may be true now. I feel badly for these families."

Although the mystery remains unsolved, the Broaddus family managed to sell the home to an anonymous buyer for a $400,000 loss in 2019, according to CNN.

The Watcher is set to premiere on Netflix in 2022.