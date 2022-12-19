Jennifer Coolidge Says She 'Tried My A-- Off' to Get on 'Saturday Night Live' : 'What a Feat'

Jennifer Coolidge once tried to join the cast of Saturday Night Live — and that dream sort of just became a reality.

Star Chloe Fineman expertly impersonated the White Lotus star in a sketch that aired during Saturday's Christmas episode. The following day, Coolidge, 61, applauded Fineman's portrayal, calling her "exceptionally brilliant."

"Wow!" she tweeted. "A massive thanks to @NBCSNL!!"

It was then that Coolidge revealed she previously attempted to be a cast member earlier in her career. "Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show," she said.

"I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat!" she added. "Happy holidays to you all!!"

Even though SNL didn't work out for her, Coolidge still has had a long and successful acting career. She recently became a first-time Emmy winner for her efforts on The White Lotus, for which she also just received a Golden Globe nomination. She's also had an extensive movie career with roles in American Pie, Promising Young Woman and more.

However, Coolidge's tweet about her SNL aspirations came as the show said goodbye to long-standing comedian Cecily Strong. After joining the show in 2012, SNL announced her departure Saturday. "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily!" SNL shared in an Instagram post that featured a sign saying, "We'll miss you, Cecily."

SNL creator Lorne Michaels previously said the NBC series is in a "transition year." Seven cast members left the series between May and September, leaving many new openings for a new generation of comedians to take over the show.

Strong is just the latest in this transitional wave to leave the series — though she's the first to leave mid-season.

SNL's mass exodus began in May with the departures of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson. They all said bid barewell during the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE confirmed on Sept. 1 that three additional SNL cast members — comedians Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari — would not be returning for season 48.

Additionally, SNL lost Talent Chief Lindsay Shookus, who announced her exit from the series in August.

Saturday Night Live will return with new episodes in 2023.