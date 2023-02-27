Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Fans' Demand for Pamela Anderson to Join 'The White Lotus' as Her Sister

Anderson previously reacted to the possibility of her joining The White Lotus, saying she's "up for anything"

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on February 27, 2023 02:53 PM
Jennifer Coolidge, Pamela Anderson
Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Could Pamela Anderson potentially check in to The White Lotus? Jennifer Coolidge is on board!

After a fan-led campaigns to get Anderson, 55, on the HBO drama as Coolidge's character Tanya's sister, the 2023 SAG Award winner shared her thoughts on the potential casting.

"Oh wow!" Coolidge, 61, told Entertainment Tonight.

As for costar Jon Gries's soap opera-worthy suggestiong that Coolidge play her own sister, the actress countered "I don't think Mike [White]'s going to allow that."

The White Lotus Season 2
Fabio Lovino/HBO

As White Lotus viewers know, it's unlikely Coolidge's fan-favorite character will return to the series after her shocking death at the end of season 2. (Tanya panicked while trying to escape the yacht of a new group of male friends she believed were plotting her murder and, after killing nearly all of the men, slipped on the side of a boat only to fall to her own death.)

"Not that I really wanted to kill Tanya because I love her as a character and obviously love Jennifer," White, 52, said in an HBO featurette. "But we're going to Italy, she's such a diva, a larger-than-life female archetype, it felt maybe we could devise our own operatic conclusion to her life and story."

Pamela, a love story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, a love story.
Netflix

Though The Watcher actress didn't have a ton to say about a possible character arc for Anderson on the HBO series, she is clearly a fan of the former Baywatch star.

"I just recently saw Pam's documentary and I called 100 people to watch it," she said of Netflix's Pamela, a love story. "And I swear to God, we all had the same reaction: It's amazing. You finally get the real story and she's got this huge comeback."

The White Lotus was renewed for a third season in November. And like Coolidge, Anderson has also reacted to the idea of her coming on board "as Jennifer Coolidge's grieving sister," which was first suggested in a viral tweet.

"I heard about it," Anderson said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I can't get it in Canada because my HBO app doesn't work because my Apple ID is American, so I can't get it there so I tried to watch it. I want to watch it but I heard everyone loves it and it's crazy. I'm up for anything!"

The White Lotus can be streamed in full on HBO Max.

