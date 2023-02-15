Jennifer Coolidge on Life as a Surprise Superstar: 'People Like That I'm the Underdog'

The White Lotus star opens up to PEOPLE about her Hollywood hot streak and what's next

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 05:39 PM
Jennifer Coolidge arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
Jennifer Coolidge. Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images


Jennifer Coolidge is having the best year ever.

The White Lotus star — who kicked off 2023 with a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, a Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of Year honor, a Super Bowl commercial for e.l.f. Cosmetics and lots of memorable memes — is now opening up to PEOPLE about her whirlwind few months.

Turns out, despite all the attention from Hollywood and beyond, Coolidge, 61, remains humble by her "It Girl" status.

"I think people liked that I was the underdog," she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "I played a lot of strange women, and people were amused by the comedies I've done. Then Mike White put me in The White Lotus and it was a drama and comedy at the same time — I never really had that."

Jennifer Coolidge Rollout
Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White. Christopher Polk/Getty

And it seems everyone on the red carpet — and off — wants to snap a selfie with her.

"Something happened this awards season. I don't know if they just played clips of me so many times on the Internet or Instagram, but it doesn't matter what disguise I have on, I can be wearing a frog costume with a helmet and people know it's me," she says. "I was recently walking in the North End in Boston, and I couldn't make it down the street. I think it's so interesting. I guess it's the Internet. I don't know — or maybe I have a weird walk."

Jennifer Coolidge Rollout
Jennifer Coolidge. Jeff Lipsky

Earlier this month, the Boston native was in town to be presented with the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year award, an honor which meant a great deal to her as her father and three uncles are all Harvard alum.

Hundreds of Coolidge's fans lined the streets of Cambridge to wave and cheer her on, before she was roasted by the comedy troop and took part in a number of tasks — including singing like a dolphin — to earn her coveted pudding pot.

"It was unbelievable," she tells PEOPLE. "They wrote and choreographed this mind-blowing show, and it was brilliant. They gave me a parade and we had dinners and I got to hang out with the kids and I got indoctrinated."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Coolidge
Amanda Sabga/UPI/Shutterstock

She adds that she was blown away by the rising talent.

"These kids could all have jobs right now — they're all such winners at such an early age. Everyone in that show has such a developed comedic timing at just 18, 19, 20. I didn't have that at that age," she recalls. "I was just blown away. I thought it was so moving to see these young people who are going to have huge careers."

So what's next for the star? "I just want to lie in my bed for a week with my dog," she says. "I want to absolutely not move."

That is unless Mike White calls to cast the ghost of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus season 3.

"That would get me out of bed, for sure," she jokes.

For more on Jennifer Coolidge, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
Jennifer Coolidge takes part in a roast honoring her as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year, in Cambridge, Mass People Hasty Pudding Coolidge, Cambridge, United States - 04 Feb 2023
Jennifer Coolidge Would Use 'Terrible Things' Patrons Said to Her as a Waitress for Comedy Skits
Jennifer Coolidge wins the Big Game in e.l.f. Cosmetics' First-Ever Commercial starring Power Grip Primer PHOTO CREDIT: Jeff Lipsky
Jennifer Coolidge Continues Her It Girl Era with New e.l.f. Cosmetics Super Bowl Commercial 
critcs
Jennifer Coolidge Celebrates Hot Streak in 2023 Critics Choice Win: 'It's Not Over Till You're Dead'
hilary duff, jennifer coolidge
Hilary Duff Is 'Really Proud' to See 'A Cinderella Story' Costar Jennifer Coolidge Having a 'Moment'
Tara Reid, Jennifer Coolidge
Tara Reid Praises Jennifer Coolidge, Asks Her to to 'Push' Another 'American Pie' Movie 'Forward'
Lukas Gage
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's on Board for 'The White Lotus' Season 3: 'Call Me'
5883215r
Jennifer Coolidge's Best Movie & TV Roles: From Supporting Actress to Leading Lady
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped and a Standing Ovation After Bringing Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes
Jaz-Z Lebron James
JAY-Z Congratulates NBA Record Breaker LeBron James, Plus Pamela Anderson, Jennifer Lopez and More
5883215r
Reese Witherspoon Says 'There Is No 'Legally Blonde 3' Without Jennifer Coolidge'
Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors Strike a Pose at Marvel Premiere, Plus Post Malone, Brad Pitt and More
Paul Mescal Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh & Paul Mescal Bring Style to London, Plus Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and More
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hang at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: Host Aubrey Plaza during the Black Lotus sketch on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC via Getty Images)
Aubrey Plaza Goes from Guest to Hotel Staff in Hilarious 'White Lotus' Parody on 'SNL'
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" ; Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
See Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge Goofing Off in Singer's Hotel Room: 'J.Lo and J.Co'