Jennifer Carpenter Is Returning for Dexter Revival, Says Costar John Lithgow

Dexter has been rebooted for a 10-episode limited series with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the titular character

Dexter fans will be seeing another familiar face in the revival of the Showtime show.

In addition to Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the titular character, Jennifer Carpenter will also be making an appearance in the upcoming limited series, according to John Lithgow.

"As all Dexter fans know, we saw the end of the Trinity Killer, so that by definition means it's a flashback," Lithgow said, explaining how his character would be brought back in the new episodes. "It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang—including Michael and Jennifer Carpenter and [showrunner] Clyde Phillips."

Carpenter played Dexter Morgan's sister, Debra, for eight seasons during the show's original run from 2006 to 2013. Her character was killed off in the series finale, with Dexter (Hall) seen working as a lumberjack in an unknown location before the ending credits.

In October, Showtime announced that the network would be reviving Dexter for a 10-episode limited series that will "once again bring together" Hall, 50, and Phillips, 62.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," Showtime Networks' president of entertainment Gary Levine said at the time.

Explaining that the network would only revisit "this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series," Levine added in a statement, "I am happy to report that Clyde and Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world!"

Hall opened up about re-doing Dexter's conclusion this January, telling The Daily Beast that the idea for a reboot had floated in various iterations over the years, but this version sparked interest from him.

"I think in this case, the story that's being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn't, and I think enough time has passed where it's become intriguing in a way that it wasn't before," he said. "And let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling."

"I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I'm excited to step back into it," Hall continued. "I've never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."