RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Impersonates Her Costars in Jamaica — See How They React to Her Roast

Jennifer Aydin‘s impersonations may have gotten her in trouble in the past, but she’s determined to make sure that doesn’t happen in the future.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the mother of five sits down with Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider to show off her comedic skills.

Weeks earlier, those very skills had landed Aydin in the hot seat thanks to an Instagram video of her impersonating Goldschneider. The clip upset Goldschneider so much that she likened it to online bullying.

Aydin went on to apologize to Goldschneider, but she defended herself by insisting she is simply a comedian having some fun.

To prove her point, she decided to impersonate all her Bravo costars during a mini cast getaway to Jamaica — this time to their faces.

“I’m going to do a little skit and then you have to guess who I’m being, okay?” she tells them in the clip, before jumping into her impersonations.

So how does she do? Quite well, in fact — perfectly mimicking some of the women’s more recognizable lines and gestures.

They all give Aydin a sign of approval in the end, too, with laughs and applause.

“Oh my gosh, she’s so f—ing good,” Giudice boasts.

Earlier this month, Aydin stopped by PEOPLE Now to talk about the drama on RHONJ and defend herself against Goldschneider’s bullying claims.

“With all the real bullying that’s going on in the world, to call our petty bulls— ‘bullying,’ I really think is out of left field and diminishing what bullying really is,” said Aydin, whose daughter has said she is the victim of bullying in school. “We’re not bullying. We’re not kids.”

“I would not advocate kids imitating other people on social media, but kids do not have the capacity to deal with having a thick skin like adults do,” Aydin continued. “You go to a comedy show, why does no one want to sit in the front row? ‘Cause they’re going to get roasted. But you would never see a comedian picking on a child to roast them, because to them, it’s their whole world.”

“As adults, we’re like, ‘We get it, it’s funny,’ ” Aydin concluded. “That’s kind of my vibe.When you get to know me, that’s just who I am. … I do, sometimes, impersonations. Sometimes, I like to reenact a scene ’cause I think it makes it entertaining when you’re telling a story. It’s not malicious. It’s just to be funny.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.