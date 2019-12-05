RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Claps Back at Bethenny Frankel: 'Didn’t She Leave Housewives?'

Jennifer Aydin had some harsh words for Bethenny Frankel on Thursday.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star slammed the SkinnyGirl founder for a shady Instagram comment.

“Didn’t she leave Housewives?” Aydin, 42, said of Frankel, who left The Real Housewives of New York City earlier this year to focus on producing projects. “Isn’t she on to bigger and better things?”

“If she wants to make a Tales from the Crypt comeback, I’m sure she can get some cast members,” Aydin added. “I heard she’s into producing now. She can get [New Jersey Housewife Margaret Josephs] to join her cast.”

Frankel, 49, had claimed that Aydin isn’t funny.

“Call me in 10 years and let me know if I’m funny or not, sweetheart,” Aydin said.

Image zoom Jennifer Aydin and Bethenny Frankel Steven Ferdman/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

During one RHONJ scene this season, Aydin declared, “I’m the funny girl. I’m a comedian. I get off at making people laugh.” But in November, Frankel knocked her on Instagram.

“Said nobody funny about themselves ever,” Frankel commented under a meme of the moment.

“Well, I guess there’s a first time for everything,” Aydin wrote back. “And you’re so right, the things I say, ‘said nobody ever!’ #original #funnygirl.”

She repeated that line on WWHL Thursday night.

“I would say she’s absolutely right. The things I say, said no one ever,” Aydin said.

Image zoom WWHL/Instagram

Frankel, 49, announced her departure from RHONY (for the second time) in August.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter [Bryn, 9], my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride,” Frankel continued. “I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.