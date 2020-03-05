Jennifer Aydin Accuses 'Self-Absorbed' Melissa Gorga of Faking RHONJ Storyline About Baby No. 4

Melissa Gorga was in the hot seat on Wednesday’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 reunion, as she faced claims that she had faked storylines on the Bravo reality series.

Costar Jennifer Aydin insisted that the mother of three never intended to have a fourth child, despite spending all season debating whether or not she should expand her family.

“Who are you kidding?” Aydin, 42, asked Gorga, before turning to reunion host Andy Cohen and saying, “She’s not going to have a baby. She’s way too self-absorbed, way too self-absorbed.”

Gorga asked Aydin for examples of her alleged self-absorbed behavior. Aydin complied, knocking Gorga for “the constant selfies, the constant self-accolades,” and the fact that she themed her 40th birthday party “Melissa.”

All of this, plus the success Gorga has had in her career recently as a boutique owner, left Aydin feeling that her costar would never want to go back to changing diapers. “A baby would halt that journey right now,” Aydin explained. “It’s a very selfless thing to have a baby. Look how much she would have to give up!”

“I say what everyone is thinking,” Aydin told Gorga. “You’re talking about something about having a baby, and I feel like you’re making a mockery of people who are really going through it and really doing in vitro.”

“I think that you are absolutely faking the whole thing,” she stressed. ” I call bulls—.”

RELATED: RHONJ Season 10 Reunion Trailer: Margaret Josephs Confronts Teresa Giudice Over Ponytail Pull

Image zoom Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin Heidi Gutman/Bravo

RELATED: Joe Gorga Apologizes After Posting Phony ‘Before’ and ‘After’ Flip House Photos: ‘An Error’

Gorga didn’t take that well at all, insisting that her journey was real.

She said she that turning 40 and watching her children(daughter Antonia, 14, and songs Gino, 12, and Joey, 9) grow up had her questioning whether she was ready to leave that stage of her life behind. Ultimately, after discussing it with her family and after trips to the doctor to explore her fertility options, Gorga decided not to have another baby.

Sister-in-law Teresa Giudice agreed it was the right move, adding, “I don’t think she would be staying at home with the baby now at this point in her life. She would hire help.”

“That’s what actually swayed my decision,” Gorga said, “Because that child is going to be raised a lot differently than my other three were.”

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Melissa Gorga Reveals She ‘Never Thought’ Joe Giudice ‘Was the Greatest’ for Teresa

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Melissa Gorga Confirms Teresa Giudice and Contractor Tony Delorenzo Are Just Friends

But Aydin wasn’t the only one questioning Gorga.

Cohen read out a question from a fan who poked at previous storylines Gorga had on the show — including in season 8, when she and her husband opened up a restaurant that closed down less than a year later, and in season 9, when she searched for a half-sister who never turned up.

“Melissa, I’m tired of your fake stories,” the fan has said. “Fake restaurant, fake sister, fake pregnancy! What’s real going on in your life?”

Gorga went on the defense. “The restaurant was not fake,” she said, explaining that a business partner of her husband’s “screwed us over majorly.” As for what Cohen dubbed her “long-lost sister,” Gorga assured him that was real, too, stressing that she “truly went” to the psychic who floated the idea that her birth father had a secret family, but they never found anyone.

“This is a real situation that happened,” Gorga said, before once again defending her season 10 arc. “I really turned 40, and I’m really confused whether I want to leave that stage in life.”

RELATED: RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 13, Looks All Grown Up As She Attends 8th Grade Dance

Image zoom Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider Heidi Gutman/Bravo

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Jennifer Aydin Impersonates Her Costars in Jamaica — See How They React to Her Roast

Aydin didn’t believe her. “I would believe all that if you actually went through and had the procedure and then,” she said. “Like, had an actual in vitro.”

That enraged Gorga. “I went through everything!” she said. “I’ve done with everything except the actual freezing of the egg.”

Costar Margaret Josephs chimed in, “She was kind of planning to have a baby! What, you want her to actually have in vitro and birth a child for you to prove a f—ing point?”

Apparently, yes. “She doesn’t want a baby!” Aydin shouted. “I don’t give a f—. She’s the one who brought it up to make it her fake-ass storyline. I just call bull—-!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.