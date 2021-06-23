"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," Jennifer Aniston said of her relationship with Friends costar David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston Says She Would 'Proudly' Say She 'Banged' David Schwimmer If It 'Happened'

Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight about her relationship with David Schwimmer.

While chatting with former Friends costars Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, the 52-year-old actress said that she and Schwimmer, 54, never acted on their respective crushes on one another.

When asked by host Howard Stern why she didn't "bang" Schwimmer, Aniston said, "He was lovely, David was great."

"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she continued. "The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."

"But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me," she added, as Cox, 57, chimed in and said it was "true."

"Howard's not going to believe me," Aniston then replied. "No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no."

Last month, HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion dropped one major bombshell: a secret offscreen crush between Aniston and Schwimmer, who had viewers captivated for 10 years as lovebirds Ross Geller and Rachel Green on the series.

In a post-reunion interview with The Hollywood Reporter published shortly after the special, creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer-director Kevin Bright, were asked about whether they were aware that the pair developed romantic feelings for one another while filming.

"It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between them in the scenes was like, 'Oh my God, they can't be acting that, there's got to be something!' Everybody was suspicious that something was going on," said Bright, 66. "People made up their own rumors at a certain point. "

"But we all thought something might have been going on because they were just so good together," he continued. "We were so invested in Ross and Rachel, like the rest of you. There was something about them. But like the show, in a certain way, you had to wait a long time and then it never happened. The happy ending is in the show."

Kauffman, 64, said that "it was pretty obvious" that Aniston and Schwimmer were crushing on each other. "We didn't know for sure because we never asked either of them, but yes, we thought that perhaps might be going on," she said. "It did not wind up inspiring [Ross and Rachel's storyline] honestly at all. If anything, their ability to channel those feelings into Ross and Rachel just made the longing all the more relatable."

When asked if they ever discussed with Aniston and Schwimmer the challenges that could arise when offscreen romances don't work out, Bright said that it's best "to let these things take their course."

"You don't want to get involved in actors' personal lives, then you're really in trouble as a producer," he explained. "We never did because nobody saw anything, nobody found anything; it was just rumors that were all based on how good they were as actors."

During the May special, host James Corden asked the iconic cast - which also includes Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - whether any of them ever developed an offscreen romance with each other.

When Aniston suggested that Schwimmer tackle the question, he admitted to having "a major crush" on her. "At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer said. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Aniston added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

Instead of acting on their feelings, Aniston explained that they "channeled" everything into their famous characters.