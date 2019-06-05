Jennifer Aniston Says She Would do a Friends Reunion and Thinks Her Co-Stars Would Too: 'Why Not?'

Jennifer Aniston gave Friends fans a tiny bit of hope that a reboot may one day happen.

In a clip ahead of her appearance on Ellen Wednesday, Aniston said she’d be open to a reunion of the beloved sitcom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Host Ellen DeGeneres got right down to business, asking Aniston about the possibility.

“Ohhhkay,” Aniston said. “Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it.”

The 50-year-old actress added that she thought her co-stars would be game as well.

“The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure,” she said.

“Listen. Anything could happen,” she added with a laugh.

RELATED: David Schwimmer Explains Why He ‘Really’ Doubts a Friends Reunion Will Ever Happen

This isn’t the first time Aniston has been asked about a Friends reunion or reboot — DeGeneres even asked her last year on the show — but it’s been widely understood that fans shouldn’t hold their breath on the possibility.

But Aniston’s stance on the idea actually hasn’t changed that much. Last year, when DeGeneres asked Aniston if it was “even in the realm of possibility,” she had a similar answer.

“Anything is a possibility, Ellen,” she said. “Anything. I mean, George Clooney got married.”

RELATED VIDEO: Courteney Cox Reveals What Happened During Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday In-Flight Emergency

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the NBC hit, has said that while she doesn’t see a reboot happening, she wouldn’t necessarily be against it.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” the actress, 54, told PEOPLE last October. “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening.”

“I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had,” she added. “I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

But other co-stars haven’t been so open to the idea.

“It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?” Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, told Today in 2017.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow NBC/NBCU/Getty Images

RELATED: Courteney Cox Shares Cast Throwback Photo from When ‘No One Knew We Were F.R.I.E.N.D.S Yet’

David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, holds a similar stance. “Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers,” he told Megyn Kelly on her talk show last year.

But that doesn’t mean the gang don’t hang out as friends outside of work.

“We have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great,” Kudrow said. The actress brought up that reunion again recently on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, saying “We just laughed the whole night. It was really fun.”