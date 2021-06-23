"I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating," Jennifer Aniston tells PEOPLE

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her dating life.

The Friends actress, 52, is open to falling in love, but tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that dating apps are not her preferred method for finding someone.

"Absolutely no," she says with a laugh when asked if she would ever use the apps. "I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."

As for whether she would be interested in getting married again, Aniston says she's prioritizing being with a "fantastic partner."

"Oh God, I don't know," she says. "It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."

7/5/21 cover

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-05. She split from second husband Justin Theroux in 2018 after more than two years of marriage and nearly seven years together.

For now, the star - who has recently become the face of collagen brand Vital Proteins and has the second season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, debuting in September - is focusing on her work, her friends and her pets: schnauzer mix Clyde, pit-bull mix Sophie and newly rescued Great Pyrenees mix Lord Chesterfield.

"I'm in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," she says. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

jennifer aniston Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

To get through tough moments, Aniston says she practices meditation, sets aside time to look at the sunset each night and emphasizes the importance of self-awareness.

"Self-awareness is key," she says. "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."