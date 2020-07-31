Jennifer Aniston is wishing her longtime pal and Friends costar Lisa Kudrow a happy birthday!

Aniston, 51, shared some photos of Kudrow on her Instagram Story Thursday to help her fellow actress ring in her 57th birthday.

"Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh," Aniston wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of the duo making faces at the camera. Atop another photo of the friends sharing an embrace, Aniston wrote, "I love you."

Aniston topped off the birthday tribute with video footage of Kudrow appearing onstage with Taylor Swift in 2015 to sing "Smelly Cat" — the tune that her Friends character Phoebe Buffay made famous.

Aniston and Kudrow recently reunited with Courteney Cox to encourage people to register to vote for the upcoming election in November.

In partnership with the I Am a Voter campaign, the three actresses appeared in a short video captioned "Friends don't let friends skip elections" as Aniston, Kudrow and Cox whisper together.

Cox and Aniston also recently appeared in another video together to encourage people to wear masks amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In June, Aniston shared a lengthy message in favor of wearing masks and social distancing.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable," the Morning Show star wrote on Instagram.

"But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough," she said.

"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this," Aniston continued. "BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼."

