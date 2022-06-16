Cox, who starred alongside Aniston on Friends, turned 58 years old on Wednesday

Jennifer Aniston Wishes Courteney Cox a Happy Birthday with Throwback Picture: 'Love You So Much'

BRENTWOOD, CA - JUNE 7: Actress Courteney Cox and actress Jennifer Aniston attend the Ninth Annual "A Time for Heroes" Celebrity Carnival to Benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation on June 7, 1998 at Ken Roberts' estate in Brentwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating Courteney Cox's special day!

Aniston, 53, made sure to mark her friend's 58th birthday on Wednesday, sharing a special throwback photo of the two hugging on her Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday CC!" the Morning Show actress wrote under the picture, adding several red heart and heart-eyed emojis. "I love you soo much."

Aniston also penned a second celebratory message to her former Friends costar, posting a GIF of Cox's character Monica Geller saying, "And I can do anything I want! Because I am a grown up."

"Cheers to being a grown up," Aniston echoed.

Cox and Aniston reunited in April, getting together to don matching "Friends Forever" shirts while promoting a clothing line focusing on the last four seasons of the beloved sitcom.

The two shirts worn by the longtime friends featured a set of six keys around the words, symbolizing the final moment of the series in which all six friends left behind their keys when Monica and Chandler (Matthew Perry) moved out of their apartment.

"Friends forever ❤️link in bio 👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻@americares @ebmrf," Aniston and Cox captioned the joint Instagram post.

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Aniston (Rachel Green), Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) all got back together for the HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, last year.

During the special, which premiered in May 2021, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show. They also reminisced about being a part of the hit series.