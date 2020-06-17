Jennifer Aniston Wishes Best Friend Courteney Cox a Happy Belated Birthday: 'I Love You, CC'

Jennifer Aniston is still there for Courteney Cox on her birthday!

On Tuesday — one day after Cox's actual birthday — Aniston celebrated her costar-turned-best friend's 56th birthday, sharing a series of sweet pictures on her Instagram Story and apologizing for the delay.

"Happy birthday to this amazing human❤️," Aniston, 51, captioned a photo of Cox facing the camera with a smile.

"I love you, CC. 🎉❤️🥳🎈," she wrote next to a snap of the Friends stars cuddled up together.

The Morning Show actress went on to apologize for getting her birthday wishes in a day delayed, writing, "Sorry I'm late🤦🏼‍♀️."

And would Aniston's birthday post be complete without a Friends reference?

In the last slide, the actress posted a throwback photo of Aniston and Cox's characters, Rachel Green and Monica Geller, sharing a sweet moment together on the sitcom.

"The end," she captioned the last picture.

Aniston wasn't the only Friends star to pay tribute to Cox on her special day.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the iconic series, shared a heartwarming post on Tuesday in honor of Cox's birthday.

"Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you," Kudrow, 56, captioned a series of photos.

In the pictures, the two are seen snuggling up to one another while playing with Cox's two adorable pet dogs.

"I love you loot!! So much xx," Cox replied to the post.

To commemorate her special day, Cox shared a slow-motion video on her Instagram running into her pool and diving in as New Radicals' 1998 hit, "You Get What You Give" played in the background.

"Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf," she wrote.