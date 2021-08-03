A TikTok user went viral last month for her impression of Rachel Green from Friends

Jennifer Aniston Says Her TikTok Doppelgänger 'Freaked Me Out': 'She Was Pretty Close'

Jennifer Aniston isn't on TikTok, but she did catch the video impression of her beloved Friends character that made the rounds last month.

A TikTok user named Lisa Tranel, a.k.a. @she_plusthree, recently went viral on the social media platform thanks to her striking resemblance to the A-list actress. After being dubbed her official doppelgänger online, Tranel — whose TikTok bio states that she is indeed "not Jennifer Aniston" — started posting videos lip-syncing some of Aniston's iconic lines as Rachel Green in Friends.

"I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out," Tranel mouthed in one clip from June 30, lip-syncing a scene from a 1997 episode, "The One Where Chandler Can't Remember Which Sister." "Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in?"

The post has since accumulated more than 770,400 likes and over 14,500 comments — and inevitably made its way to Aniston, 52.

"A friend sent that to me — I watched it, and it freaked me out," the actress told InStyle for its September issue, hitting newsstands Aug. 20. "She's not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, 'I look just like you,' she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, 'Thanks?' And other times it's, 'Wow, thank you.'"

And while Aniston was pretty impressed by the TikTok sensation, she believes former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer is responsible for the best impersonation of her.

"I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on SNL?'" she told the magazine. "My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression [-worthy].' They played it for me and [gasps], 'That is so not the way I sound.' Then I was like, 'Uh, oh. Oh, I see.'"

"Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of," she continued. "That's always the gut instinct: They're making fun of me."

Aniston played Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. The performance earned her an Emmy Award in 2002 for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and a Golden Globe in 2003 for best television actress in a musical/comedy series.