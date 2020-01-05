Jennifer Aniston Is 'Very Excited About the Golden Globes' Tonight: Source

Jennifer Aniston is looking forward to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

“Jen is very excited about the Golden Globes. She feels rested and has a great tan,” a source tells PEOPLE of the actress, 50, who is nominated for best actress in a television series drama for her role in The Morning Show.

“She would love for The Morning Show to be a winner,” the source adds. “She is very proud of the show and has loved working on it.”

The series, which Aniston stars in and produces alongside costar Reese Witherspoon, received three nods.

Witherspoon, 43, was nominated alongside her costar in the best actress category and the show was also nominated for best television series drama.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Gregg DeGuire/Getty

As the final episode of the Apple TV+ drama was released last month, both Aniston and Witherspoon marked the moment with a pair of social media posts.

“There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. 🥰❤️😍,” Witherspoon wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two stars embracing on the last day of filming. Aniston is “one of the hardest working people I know,” the mom of three said.

The Big Little Lies star also addressed survivors of sexual abuse — a large theme of the series — saying, “[W]e see you and we stand with you,” adding, “Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year! Stay tuned.”

“TBT, Happy place. LAST episode of @themorningshow Season 1 is up tomorrow! THAT went by fast…😭😣😳,” Aniston wrote in her own tribute alongside a photo of what appears to be an editing room.

Recently, Aniston celebrated the New Year in Cancun with close friends Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman. PEOPLE confirmed the trio was also accompanied by Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney and Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka, who are also close with Aniston.

Reflecting on her momentous year, Aniston recently told PEOPLE that 2019 taught her “how much I’m capable of” as she shared how “unbelievably rewarding” it’s been to be involved with The Morning Show.

“Doing it, I mean we were really flying by the seat of our pants. Apple itself was building a streaming service so everyone was like, we’re all in this together and this is exhilarating and terrifying. But at the same time, it was unbelievably rewarding,” she said. “Just to be that involved. To really take on a subject that could be touchy and obviously taboo—and also necessary during this time that we’re in. I feel like I’ve got windburn, let’s just say that.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and. Reese Witherspoon Dave J Hogan/Getty

As for working with Witherspoon on the series, “it sort of just fell into place because she’s so damn good and there was sort of an unspoken language,” Aniston added. “We were really a good yin-yang to each other.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.