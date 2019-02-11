15 Throwback Photos of Beautiful Birthday Girl and Friend Jennifer Aniston
Truth be told, she's always looked fantastic. Revisit her decades of iconic style
THE ONE WITH THE HAIR
Aniston was locked into "the Rachel" for quite some time, and even told Allure in 2011, "I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen."
THE ONE WITH THE PUBLICITY PHOTOS
Aniston turned down a featured player spot on Saturday Night Live to do Friends.
THE ONE WITH JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME
Producers had originally wanted Aniston to audition for Courteney Cox's role as Monica.
THE ONE WHERE ROSS AND RACHEL...
The 1996 episode in which Ross and Rachel finally consummate their relationship is actually the first episode of the series in which two of the main characters' names are used in the title.
THE ONE WITH THE '90S SUIT
Other aspects of Friends-era style haven't aged quite as well as Rachel's haircut.
THE ONE WITH THE BULLIES
Ten years after this episode aired in April 1996, Aniston would guest-star in Cox's series Dirt, playing her rival.
THE ONE WHERE THEY'RE FRIENDS IN REAL LIFE
The female Friends trio are still good friends and have been spotted out and about together (and on each other's Insta feeds) frequently.
THE ONE WITH THE FEMINIST ICON
Marlo Thomas, who played Rachel's mother Sandra in "The One with the Lesbian Wedding," authored the pioneering feminist children's book, Free to Be ... You and Me.
THE ONE WITH LITERALLY EVERY SINGLE RACHEL OUTFIT
If you're interested, Bustle has taken the time to rank every single outfit Aniston wore as Rachel in Friends. But how many are as timeless as she is?
THE ONE WITH CENTRAL PERK
Central Perk, willed into reality by thousands of Friends fans, actually occupied a corner of SoHo in New York City from September to October 2014, as part of a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Eight O'Clock Coffee.
THE ONE WITH THE PREHISTORIC DRAMA
We just really like this picture of Aniston with a caveman diorama in a museum.
THE ONE WHERE RACHEL FINDS OUT
Rachel trails Ross to the airport to tell him she fell in love with him in the show's season 1 finale. Nine seasons later, in the "The Last One, Part 2," Ross chases after Rachel for the same reason.
THE ONE WHERE SHE WENT TO GREECE
Aniston's father is Greek and a native of Crete; she and her family lived there for one year when she was a child, which she discussed in a 1996 appearance on The Tonight Show.
THE ONE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL
The show's two-part 1996 Super Bowl special was its highest-rated episode ever, pulling in 52.9 million viewers.
THE ONE WITH ROSS
Over 10 seasons, Rachel and Ross became one of TV's most iconic couples. Read Entertainment Weekly's take on how and why that happened.