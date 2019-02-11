15 Throwback Photos of Beautiful Birthday Girl and Friend Jennifer Aniston

Truth be told, she's always looked fantastic. Revisit her decades of iconic style

By People Staff Updated February 11, 2022 07:40 AM

1 of 15

THE ONE WITH THE HAIR

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Aniston was locked into "the Rachel" for quite some time, and even told Allure in 2011, "I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

THE ONE WITH THE PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Aniston turned down a featured player spot on Saturday Night Live to do Friends.

3 of 15

THE ONE WITH JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME

Credit: Getty

Producers had originally wanted Aniston to audition for Courteney Cox's role as Monica.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

THE ONE WHERE ROSS AND RACHEL...

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The 1996 episode in which Ross and Rachel finally consummate their relationship is actually the first episode of the series in which two of the main characters' names are used in the title.

Advertisement

5 of 15

THE ONE WITH THE '90S SUIT

Credit: J. Delvalle/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Other aspects of Friends-era style haven't aged quite as well as Rachel's haircut.

6 of 15

THE ONE WITH THE BULLIES

Credit: Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Ten years after this episode aired in April 1996, Aniston would guest-star in Cox's series Dirt, playing her rival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

THE ONE WHERE THEY'RE FRIENDS IN REAL LIFE

Credit: Starstock/Photoshot/Everett

The female Friends trio are still good friends and have been spotted out and about together (and on each other's Insta feeds) frequently.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

THE ONE WITH THE FEMINIST ICON

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Marlo Thomas, who played Rachel's mother Sandra in "The One with the Lesbian Wedding," authored the pioneering feminist children's book, Free to Be ... You and Me.

Advertisement

9 of 15

THE ONE WITH LITERALLY EVERY SINGLE RACHEL OUTFIT

Credit: Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

If you're interested, Bustle has taken the time to rank every single outfit Aniston wore as Rachel in Friends. But how many are as timeless as she is?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

THE ONE WITH CENTRAL PERK

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Central Perk, willed into reality by thousands of Friends fans, actually occupied a corner of SoHo in New York City from September to October 2014, as part of a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Eight O'Clock Coffee.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

THE ONE WITH THE PREHISTORIC DRAMA

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

We just really like this picture of Aniston with a caveman diorama in a museum.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

THE ONE WHERE RACHEL FINDS OUT

Credit: Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Rachel trails Ross to the airport to tell him she fell in love with him in the show's season 1 finale. Nine seasons later, in the "The Last One, Part 2," Ross chases after Rachel for the same reason.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

THE ONE WHERE SHE WENT TO GREECE

Credit: Margaret C. Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Aniston's father is Greek and a native of Crete; she and her family lived there for one year when she was a child, which she discussed in a 1996 appearance on The Tonight Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

THE ONE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL

Credit: Joseph Del Valle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The show's two-part 1996 Super Bowl special was its highest-rated episode ever, pulling in 52.9 million viewers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

THE ONE WITH ROSS

Credit: Warner Bros. Television/Everett

Over 10 seasons, Rachel and Ross became one of TV's most iconic couples. Read Entertainment Weekly's take on how and why that happened.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff