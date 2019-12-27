Jennifer Aniston is celebrating Christmas with a sweet throwback photo with her father, John Aniston!

The 50-year-old actress shared a sepia-tinted photo of herself as a child snuggling up to her actor father, wrapping her arms around his neck as the pair looks into the camera. In a second, more recent snap, the father-daughter duo smile next to one another as Jennifer leans her head on her dad’s shoulder.

“Christmas with one of my creators,” the Golden Globe-nominated actress wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Then and now #TBT.”

The Morning Show star sweetly added, “Love you, papa ❤️.”

John, 86, is best known for portraying Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.

The holiday post comes after Jennifer celebrated with friends earlier this month.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Shares Holiday Photo with Rita Wilson and Laura Dern: ‘Lotta Love in That Room’

On Monday, the Friends star shared a photo of herself, fellow actresses Laura Dern, Rita Wilson and her longtime hairstylist and friend Chris McMillan.

“Say CHEESE!! 🥂🍾❤️ Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!” she wrote in the caption for the photo.

Jennifer also hosted her annual Christmas party this month, which included guests like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Jimmy Kimmel and ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“The annual tree trimming party is always Jen’s favorite to host,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Throws Christmas Party with Guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson — and Brad Pitt!

“They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly,” the source added of Pitt, referring to the actress’ 50th birthday bash held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. in February.

Jennifer has been having a banner year and told PEOPLE earlier this month that 2019 has taught her “how much I’m capable of.”

“The words, ‘I dare you’ or ‘No’ always make me kind of go, ‘Oh, okay. Well, let’s just see,'” she said. Looking forward to 2020, she said that she’s excited to see what the new year will bring.

“I’m just so excited for the unknown,” she added.