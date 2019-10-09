Jennifer Aniston Says Steve Carell's Disgraced Morning Show Anchor Isn't Based on Matt Lauer

Although Jennifer Aniston‘s The Morning Show eerily mirrors Matt Lauer‘s fallout at the Today show, the actress says the upcoming series wasn’t written with him in mind.

Speaking with Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Aniston recently denied that the Apple TV+ project is based on Lauer, 61, who was fired from his anchor role at NBC news in November 2017 after he was accused of sexual misconduct. (On Wednesday, Lauer was accused of raping a former colleague, which he has denied.)

“It’s hard for me to believe when I watch the first two episodes that this is not based on what happened to Matt Lauer on the Today show,” Stern said to Aniston, who replied, “No.”

“And by the way, it’s fascinating because it’s about a guy who’s one of the biggest morning star guys and he f—s up and he gets thrown out,” continued Stern, as Aniston verbally agreed.

“Very #MeToo. That’s Matt Lauer,” said Stern, 65.

But according to Aniston, the storyline doesn’t just mirror Lauer. “It’s a lot of people,” she said. “He is the archetype for those, unfortunately many men who were — it was more than just Matt.”

Image zoom Steve Carell in The Morning Show (left) and Matt Lauer Apple TV+; Noam Galai/WireImage

The Morning Show, which premieres Nov. 1 on Apple TV+, will highlight executive producers and stars Reese Witherspoon and Aniston’s roles as women in power while also depicting how Steve Carell‘s character, Mitch Kessler, is affected by the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

From Stern’s perspective, “Carrell looks like Matt Lauer a bit, doesn’t he?”

Aniston agreed: “There is an uncanny resemblance.”

And although Stern said that “people are going to say that” Mitch is based on Lauer, Aniston insisted, “But it’s not.”

Image zoom Howard Stern and Jennifer Aniston Kevin Mazur/Getty

Aniston’s interview with Stern was recorded before Lauer was accused of rape in an excerpt from Ronan Farrow‘s upcoming book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, out Oct. 15.

On Wednesday, Variety published details from the book, in which Lauer’s former NBC News colleague Brooke Nevils alleges that he anally raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

After news of the rape allegation broke, Lauer penned a lengthy letter Wednesday morning obtained by Variety and denied Nevils’ claim.

“In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault. It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense,” he said. “I had an extramarital affair with Brooke Nevils in 2014,” he said. “It began when she came to my hotel room very late one night in Sochi, Russia. We engaged in a variety of sexual acts. We performed oral sex on each other, we had vaginal sex, and we had anal sex. Each act was mutual and completely consensual.”