Jennifer Aniston Teases Ryan Seacrest for Buying House She Wanted from Ellen DeGeneres

Jennifer Aniston has some sour grapes over Ryan Seacrest‘s real estate history.

On Sunday, the Morning Show star, 50, caught up with Seacrest, 45, during the E! red carpet portion of the Golden Globes, when she grilled him on how he has personalized the Beverly Hills home he purchased from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2012.

“How’s my home?” she asked Seacrest off the bat, to which he asked, “Do you want to explain?”

“You bought your home from Ellen and Portia and it was a home that I always coveted and she kept, basically giving me a lot of ….,” said Aniston. “She’s coming, be careful,” Seacrest warned.

“I know she’s coming, trust me, we’ve been in contact,” the actress said, referencing her friendship with DeGeneres, 61, who is receiving the Carol Burnett Award at the awards show. “Well aware.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Shutterstock

Image zoom Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seacrest then told Aniston she’s “welcome any time” to the estate, prompting the actress, who’s nominated for best actress in a drama, to ask about one of her favorite pieces from the house that she admired.

“Do you still have the poker table?” she inquired, to which the interviewer replied, “No, I don’t know how to play poker. He added, changing the subject, “We’ll get into it later.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest bought the more-than-three-acre property, which boasts a 9,200-square-foot house, which was previously listed at the time for $49 million.

Prior to Aniston’s grilling of Seacrest, she shared a sweet moment with Kerry Washington during which the two actresses gushed about each other’s work, and their mutual TV costar, Reese Witherspoon (Morning Show with Aniston, the upcoming Little Fires Everywhere with Washington).

“I was just saying how amazing Morning Show is and how we both love Reese and I’m obsessed. I love it.”

Responded Aniston: “I love you, you’re so beautiful.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.