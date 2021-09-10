Jennifer Aniston Gets Teary-Eyed in Sneak Peek of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Farewell Season

Jennifer Aniston is feeling all sorts of emotions during the farewell season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming final season premiere of Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show, the Friends alum, 52, can't help but to get a little teary-eyed as she takes the stage for her 19th appearance on the long-running series.

Wearing a one-shoulder jumpsuit, a visibly emotional Aniston greets DeGeneres, 63, with a hug before the comedian hands her a tissue.

"What the hell? This isn't supposed to be emotional," Aniston quips as she dabs her eye with the tissue. "It's not even over."

"No, it's not. It's just starting," DeGeneres replies, noting that Aniston is the first guest on her talk show's final season.

Jennifer Aniston, Ellen Credit: Ellentube

"You know what, I haven't been out in a long time, guys — like maybe two years," Aniston says with a laugh, wiping away a tear. "I'm almost not kidding. The last time I was in a sound stage doing a talk show was here."

The actress' appearance on the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is a special one as she was also the series' very first guest when it premiered in 2003.

"I know you don't go out much, so thank you for being here. I know you're very careful," DeGeneres tells Aniston, to which the Morning Show star replies, "You're very welcome."

DeGeneres announced in May that she will be ending her long-running talk show in 2022. She told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the shakeup, which comes after allegations of a toxic work environment on the series' set, is due to her needing "something new to challenge" her.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she continued. "They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.'"

"So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along," DeGeneres added.

Following its departure from air in 2022, Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show will fill DeGeneres' series' former slot.