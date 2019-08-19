Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon Star in First Trailer for The Morning Show

The first trailer for Apple TV’s highly anticipated series The Morning Show is here — and the plot seems to be ripped from the headlines.

On Monday, Apple dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series, which follows the dynamics and backstage drama involved with producing daytime network news. The series is based on journalist Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

Jennifer Aniston, who plays Alex Levy, breaks the news at the top of the trailer that her fellow newscaster and husband Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) has been fired for unrevealed allegations.

What follows is an “epic rebirth,” as Billy Crudup‘s character states, when Alex, Mitch, and the whole news team are forced to deal with the significant fallout from the scandal.

“My life just ended for no good reason,” Carell’s Mitch says as he breaks down.

Image zoom Steve Carell Apple TV+

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says She’s ‘So Excited’ About Her New TV Series With Jennifer Aniston: ‘We’re Having a Great Time’

As the search begins for Mitch’s replacement, Reese Witherspoon‘s Bradley Jackson proves to be a top contender, but it seems she and Alex may be at odds.

“Most people want to trust that the person telling them about the world is an honest person,” Bradley tells a nervous-looking Alex on-air, before adding, “like you.”

“I need to be able to control the narrative so that I am not written out of it,” Aniston’s Alex says, as her life begins to fall apart while Bradley gains more popularity.

“The part you guys never seem to realize is that you don’t have the power anymore, and frankly I’ve let you bozos handle this long enough,” a determined Alex says to the daytime program’s top bosses. “We are doing this my way.”

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon Apple TV+

The Morning Show also stars Lost alum Nestor Carbonnell and Black Mirror‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It was announced in September 2017 and has already been picked up for two seasons (and a total of 20 episodes) by Apple TV+, the company’s new original video subscription service.

The series marks Aniston and Carell’s respective returns to TV since the wraps of their massively successful, respective sitcoms for NBC, Friends and The Office. Aniston was on Friends for 10 seasons before it ended its run in 2004. Carell left The Office in 2011 after seven years, though the show continued without him for two more seasons.

Aniston and Witherspoon have a history on the small screen: Witherspoon guest-starred on Friends as Rachel (Aniston)’s little sister Jill for two episodes during the show’s sixth season.

The actresses are also serving as executive producers on the project.

Image zoom Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Promise Drama in First Teaser for The Morning Show

Back in March, Witherspoon, Aniston, and Carell introduced their project at Apple’s launch event.

“Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people in front of and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” said Aniston of the series.

The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV+ this fall.