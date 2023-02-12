Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Throwback Childhood Photo with Parents to Mark Her Birthday

"I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead," Aniston said of turning 54 on Saturday

By
Published on February 12, 2023 07:04 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok8X1dP_Bp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram; NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Jennifer Aniston is seen on location for 'The Morning Show' on September 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram; Raymond Hall/GC

Jennifer Aniston is honoring her parents for her birthday.

On Instagram, the Murder Mystery star reflected on her childhood amidst her 54th birthday weekend when she posted a rare throwback photo featuring her parents, the late Nancy Dow and John Aniston.

"Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday🎈Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes. I felt sooooo much love from so many, and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you! ❤️🌸😘🙏🏼♒️" she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok8X1dP_Bp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston announced that her father died at age 89 on Nov. 11, 2022, sharing photos of the pair with a tribute she penned on Instagram. Her mother died in 2016 at the age of 79.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots wished Aniston a happy birthday in the comments. Actors Lena Waithe and Richard E. Grant opted for emojis, particularly of the birthday cake.

Aniston's Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon penned a sweet birthday message to Aniston on Saturday.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Actors Jennifer Aniston (L) and Reese Witherspoon attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

"Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston! What a gift to get to work with my big sis every day on @themorningshow," Witherspoon, 46, wrote as a reference to when she guest starred on Friends as Rachel's (Aniston) sister, Jill Greene.

"You always give the best advice and endless LOVE and support. I 💖 you, Jen! Everyone wish her a Happy Birthday!! 🎂💫" she concluded the caption.

Along with the birthday tribute, Witherspoon shared several photos of her and Aniston from their time on The Morning Show, as well as one of them in 2014 at the Stand Up to Cancer telecast.

