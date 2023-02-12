Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Throwback Childhood Photo with Parents to Mark Her Birthday

Jennifer Aniston is honoring her parents for her birthday.

On Instagram, the Murder Mystery star reflected on her childhood amidst her 54th birthday weekend when she posted a rare throwback photo featuring her parents, the late Nancy Dow and John Aniston.

"Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday🎈Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes. I felt sooooo much love from so many, and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you! ❤️🌸😘🙏🏼♒️" she wrote.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston announced that her father died at age 89 on Nov. 11, 2022, sharing photos of the pair with a tribute she penned on Instagram. Her mother died in 2016 at the age of 79.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots wished Aniston a happy birthday in the comments. Actors Lena Waithe and Richard E. Grant opted for emojis, particularly of the birthday cake.

Aniston's Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon penned a sweet birthday message to Aniston on Saturday.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston! What a gift to get to work with my big sis every day on @themorningshow," Witherspoon, 46, wrote as a reference to when she guest starred on Friends as Rachel's (Aniston) sister, Jill Greene.

"You always give the best advice and endless LOVE and support. I 💖 you, Jen! Everyone wish her a Happy Birthday!! 🎂💫" she concluded the caption.

Along with the birthday tribute, Witherspoon shared several photos of her and Aniston from their time on The Morning Show, as well as one of them in 2014 at the Stand Up to Cancer telecast.