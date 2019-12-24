Jennifer Aniston Shares Holiday Photo with Rita Wilson and Laura Dern: 'Lotta Love in That Room'

Say cheese!

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating the holidays with her celebrity friends, sharing a festive snap on Instagram on Monday.

“Say CHEESE!! 🥂🍾❤️ Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!” Aniston, 50, wrote in the caption for the snap, in which she tagged fellow actresses Laura Dern, Rita Wilson and her longtime hairstylist and friend Chris McMillan.

McMillan commented on the post, hailing the Morning Show star for throwing the “party of the year.”

“@jenniferaniston ❤️ was definitely going on. ALWAYS the party of the year. MERRY MERRY!!!!!” he wrote.

David Spade added, “I guess I was in the kitchen getting more chili during the photo shoot.”

The photo shows Aniston in the middle of the group, posing with her hand over her mouth, while Dern, 52, stood next to Aniston, tousling her own hair. Wilson, 63, and McMillan smiled alongside them and another friend.

Aniston’s post comes a little more than a week after she threw her annual tree trimming party, which was attended by several A-list stars, including the Friends alum’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Throws Christmas Party with Guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson — and Brad Pitt!

“The annual tree trimming party is always Jen’s favorite to host,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended.”

The source added of Pitt’s appearance, “They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly.”

Aniston has been all-in on holiday spirit this year, and in November hosted a Friendsgiving to rival any of the parties from the beloved NBC sitcom on which she starred — and was also attended by another famous ex, Justin Theroux, as well as Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett.

The party wasn’t complete without a batch of enchiladas made on Kimmel’s request.

Last year, when Aniston appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host asked her to alter her menu so that the food served at his Thanksgiving celebration the next day didn’t feel like leftovers.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston V E Anderson/WireImage

“My problem with this holiday … is on Thanksgiving I cook a lot of stuff — the normal turkey, yams or sweet potatoes, the whole deal — but at your event we had all of those things,” he told the Golden Globe-nominated actress. “So then I’m making the same thing everyone had the night before, again. So in essence, you turned my meal into leftovers.”

“Maybe on Friendsgiving we could designate another special meal that we have that’s not turkey and not all of this stuff,” he urged Aniston, noting that turkey “is not that great” anyway.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Epic Friendsgiving with Ex Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox and More

“I know you love Mexican food — ‘Graciasgiving’ could be a nice thing for us,” he joked, adding, “If you start doing it, everyone will follow suit. Just like with your haircuts! Everyone gets the same hair.”

“I see your point,” Aniston said on the episode, and followed through with the 2019 menu item, which was labeled, “Jimmy’s F**cking Enchiladas.”

“Finally, someone listened to me!” Kimmel joked in a video shared on Aniston’s Instagram of the event.

“Muchas gracias,” Kimmel wrote on the post. “This is a tremendous victory for me and for every American who believes turkey belongs on Thursdays.#noturkeyforFriendsgiving.”