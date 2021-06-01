On Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston shared to Instagram a gallery of never-before-seen snaps taken while on set of the HBO Max special

Jennifer Aniston Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Friends Reunion: 'Still Basking in All the Love'

Jennifer Aniston is offering Friends fans a peek behind the scenes of the cast's recent reunion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion," Aniston captioned the post. "Thank you each and every one of you ❤️⁣"

"Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us…," she joked.

Other photos in Aniston's post included a picture of her posing with with veteran Friends director James Burrows — whom she described as "the legend himself" and affectionately nicknamed "Papa James Burrows" — as well as a shot of Schwimmer, 54, sitting on the iconic orange couch next to Justin and Hailey Bieber. (Justin was on set to join models Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne in a mini fashion show, where they rocked iconic outfits worn throughout the series.)

"When two TOTALLY different worlds collide," Aniston teased. "[David's] face says it all ☺️."

Earlier this month, Aniston opened up about stepping onto the set of the iconic sitcom again for the first time in 17 years.

"It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way," Aniston told Gayle King during an appearance on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House.

Aniston went on to explain that being in that space took an emotional toll on everyone, not just her.

"It was for all of us, I think," she said. "Even Courteney [Cox] we got tears out of! And I don't even know -—she's so, you know, not emotional."

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay Friends | Credit: Jon Ragel/NBCU/Getty

The Emmy winner, who won her trophy for playing Rachel Green on Friends, then told King just why the experience of being on set again inspired all those feels.

"You also have to remember we haven't been there," Aniston said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In fact, the last time they were all there was when they filmed the finale.

"That time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn't want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye," Aniston said. "Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us. And it almost felt like time had stopped and we time traveled."