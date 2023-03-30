Entertainment TV Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Crazy' Her 'Little' 'Friends' Costar Cole Sprouse Is Now 30: 'What?' Sprouse began playing David Schwimmer's on-screen son Ben Geller on Friends when he was 7 years old By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 05:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Jerod Harris/Getty Cole Sprouse is no longer the little kid Jennifer Aniston once knew. Aniston, 54, was asked about her former Friends costar during an interview alongside her Murder Mystery 2 castmate Adam Sandler, who also previously worked with Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan, in 1999's Big Daddy. Access Hollywood Kit Hoover pointed out how the Riverdale actor had the "biggest crush" on Aniston when they appeared on the NBC sitcom together. To that, Aniston said: "He was so little!" But she was surprised to learn that Sprouse, who was 7 years old when he began playing David Schwimmer's on-screen son Ben Geller, is now 30. Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend Ari Fournier Shares PDA Photos in Honor of His 30th Birthday: 'My Love' "What?" Aniston asked, raising her hands above her head in shock before adding of both Sprouses: "No, no, they're not. Wow, that's so crazy." Sprouse joined the ensemble comedy in its sixth season, though his last appearance was in the season 8 episode "The One Where Joey Dates Rachel." He shared many on-screen moments with Aniston throughout his time on the series, including in "The One with the Truth About London," which saw the actress's character Rachel Greene teaching Ben pranks. Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Couldn't Do Short Hair' for a Role After 'The Rachel' Cut on Friends In the years since the series ended in 2004 after 10 seasons, Cole has opened up about his former crush on Aniston. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum even said his attraction made it "quite difficult to work in front of her." "I was a child. I would stammer a lot, and I would forget my lines," he said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021. "I feel like I'd maintain my composure a bit more effectively now, but it was quite difficult when I was a kid." NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty "I was teased a little bit by the crew, because they saw it," he added. "I would just forget, and be looking at her. But then, the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. All 10 seasons of Friends are now streaming on HBO Max, and Murder Mystery 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.